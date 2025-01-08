YOUR AD HERE »

Vermillion Ranch Fall Production Sale & Commercial Bred Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date: November 30, 2024

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, MT

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, and Ty Thompson

Averages
Bulls:
163 Fall Yearling Bulls Average $12,445

129 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Average $8,868

292 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $10,865

Females:

89 7 Coming 8 Year Old Registered Bred Cows Average $6,360

69 Registered Bred Heifers Average $5,083

9 Registered Fall Pairs Average $7,028

49 3-6 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows Average $3,877

769 A.I. Bred Commercial Heifers Average $3,378

624 Pasture Bred Heifers Average $3,209

58 7 Coming 8 Diamond Ring Cows Average $2,781

Another great two days spent at PAYS selling some top of the line cattle for the Vermilion Ranch.

Top Bulls:

Lot 2: $40,000 to Griffin Land & Cattle, Billings, MT; Vermilion Conclusion L754; 8/21/23; VAR Conclusion 0234 x Casino Bomber N33.

Lot 3: $40,000 to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, WY; Vermilion Conclusion L845; 8/16/23; VAR Conclusion 0234 x Connealy Doc Neal.

Lot 7: $40,000 to Tag Double H Cattle Co., Ten Sleep, WY; Vermilion Conclusion L846; 8/9/23; VAR Conclusion 0234 x Casino Bomber N33.

Lot 100: $24,500 to Bob Stoddard, Newcastle, WY; Vermilion Dynasty L764; 9/4/23; Vermilion Dynasty x Casino Bomber N33.

Lot 8: $21,000 to Ridl Angus, Dickinson, ND; Vermilion Conclusion L839; 8/15/2023; VAR Conclusion 0234 x Casino Bomber N33;

Top Registered Cows:

Lot 341: $58,000 to ZWT Ranch, Crossville, TN; Vermilion Edwina 7078; 2/4/17; Sitz JLS Game Day 9630 x SAV Privilege 3030; Bred to Boyd Bedrock, carrying a heifer calf.

Lot 366: $30,000 to Ken Beck & Sons, Dallas, SD; Vermilion JK Lass 7222; 2/16/17; Vermilion Playmaker Y290 x Connealy Right Answer 746; bred to Ellingson Prosper, carrying a bull calf.

Bred Heifer Highlights:

Lot 802: A.I bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying heifer calves, due Feb. 8-9 $3,625 x 56 Head

Lot 801: A.I bred to Vermilion Leo, all carrying bull calves, due Feb. 8-9 $3,550 x 54 Head

Lot 812: A.I. bred to Circle L Unified, carrying mixed sexes, due Feb. 12-26 $3,450 x 10 Head

Lot 822: Vermilion Ranch Purebred Heifers, Pasture Exposed, due Mar. 23-31 $3,450 x 17 Head

Lot 823: Vermilion Ranch Purebred Heifers, Pasture Exposed, due Apr. 1-30 $3,450 x 14 Head

Greg and Joe Goggins Auctioneers
d76ba7887f5a-IMG_1345

A great crowd at the Vermillion Ranch Fall Production Sale.
11e51f6b2786-IMG_1344


