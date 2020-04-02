Versatile standout horse Dinero passes away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Dinero, a versatile, reliable horse, passed away March 23. He was 25.

The horse was ridden by Cory Petska, the 2017 team roping heeling world champion, and his wife, Sherry Cervi, a three-time world champion barrel racer.

“(Dinero) just started having some issues and we didn’t want him to suffer,” Cervi said. “Cory probably rode Dinero for three years. He won Salinas (Calif.), Nampa (Idaho) and numerous jackpots on him, and he helped him get to the Finals. He never rode him at the Finals. I rode at the Finals in barrel racing in 2005. (Dinero) had a great personality. He was a real personable horse, was really gritty and tried really hard, it didn’t matter what event he did.”

In 2006 in Nampa, Petska, Walt Woodard and Richard Durham rode Dinero in the team roping short round before unsaddling him in order to re-saddle him for Cervi to compete on him in the barrel racing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“He was a horse that it didn’t matter what you did, he tried,” Cervi said. “Everything was just another job to him. He was a super-talented horse. The horse I won my last two world championships on (in 2010 and 2013), Stingray, is by him. And Sister, Hailey Kinsel’s horse that she has won the last two gold buckles on, is by him.”

Petska, a 15-time Wrangler NFR qualifier (2003-11, 2013-18), rode Lori, a daughter of Dinero’s, at two NFRs.

Steer wrestler Todd Suhn, a 16-time NFR qualifier, rode Maximus, a son of Dinero’s, for several years. Barrel racer Tammy Fischer also rode a daughter and son of Dinero’s at the NFR.

Dinero was 14.2 hands and weighed 1,250 pounds. Mel Potter, Cervi’s father, bought Dinero at age 2. He was buried at the family ranch in Marana, Ariz.

“(Dinero) was definitely part of the family,” Cervi said. “He will not ever be replaced, but there are some good sons of his standing and hopefully they go on. Obviously, his daughters I think will go on and be producers. His legacy will live on.”

–PRCA