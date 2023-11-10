Veteran mama: Terry military mom wears red on Fridays

Amy Lewis has never been issued a military uniform.

But for 15 years she has sacrificed in a different way, sending her only son through three overseas deployments and watching her grandson grow up mostly through video chat. Every Friday since 2010 she wears red and posts a reminder on her social media accounts, to remember everyone deployed “until they all come home.” She does this not only as a tribute to her son and all military families, but also to help those who aren’t familiar with the military lifestyle to better understand the sacrifices made by those who serve.

“I started posting on Red Fridays during his very first deployment,” said Lewis. “I felt I was the only one who knew and recognized that there are people half a world away who are taking hits for what we are doing here.” She has continued to advocate in a positive, proactive manner, while seeing her son through multiple assignments.

Lewis and her husband, Keifer, live in Terry, Mont., where Amy is the Extension office assistant and Keifer is county sheriff. Together they also own the small-town hardware store and serve in a variety of volunteer positions.

In 2008 they were living in Bozeman when their son Colton, their only child, enlisted in the Air Force his junior year of high school. About a month and a half after he graduated in 2009 he got on a plane for San Antonio, Texas, for basic training.

“We got one phone call to let us know he was there, and then we didn’t hear from him for another three or four weeks,” said Lewis. “Empty nesting took on a whole new meaning.”

The Lewis family has a proud history of military service. Keifer, his granddad, and Amy’s dad were all in the military. “We come from a long line of people who have a heart to serve this country,” said Lewis. It was never out of the question that Colton would think about serving also. But that didn’t make it easy.

After he completed tech school in 2010 the Lewises got to see their son more often, as he was stationed at McCord Air Force base near where they were living in Washington. Then he took his first deployment – to Afghanistan. It was 2010 and things were heated in the Middle East. Colton was still just 18 at the time and living out of a plywood box working 12-hour shifts, six days a week in a desert war zone.

Lewis said she would stay glued to the television news. “Every single tragic thing you hear on the news you assume is happening to them, because you don’t know. Your heart fears the worst, but you never have information about where they are or what they are doing.” Lewis said she knows it’s not her job to have that information, but as a mother, you want to know what they are doing. “All I knew was that my son was in harm’s way, half a world away.”

Keifer said it was different for him, knowing firsthand the experience of military service, “But watching how hard it was for her, as a mother, go through that uncertainty and fear, was really hard,” he said.

After his six months in Afghanistan, Colton was deployed to a relatively “safer” base in Quatar, which gave his mother some peace, and Colton new-found experiences. “He got to leave base this time and experience a lot of things we never will – who else can say they’ve been to camel races?” said Lewis. “The experiences he’s had in the Air Force have been unbelievable. Because of the military he saw a lot at just over 18 years old.”

But Colton’s third deployment took him back to Afghanistan. “It was a very unsafe station; they were bombing the gates and he was not allowed to leave the base.” His job is working the flight line, loading freight and cargo on planes. “It’s one of the most important places on a base, so it’s always a target,” said Lewis. “He saw some things there that were really, really hard. It just put things in a whole different perspective when you know there are people over there who are actively trying to kill him.”

It was during this deployment Lewis quit following the news in the Middle East. But her posts and red shirts continued. Last year around Veterans Day she shared her passion behind her weekly posts on social media:

“I post because I still remember when my son was deployed, the emotions I felt, the worry, the sleepless nights, the constant watching of the news on his first [deployment] and the complete lack of watching the news by his third one (for my own sanity).

“I post because I remember getting up at 3 a.m. on workdays so we could Skype, knowing that any time spent was worth it even if the internet was bad and we only got a few minutes or if we were able to talk for a few hours.

“I post because months will go by without being able to see them or hug them and ‘so called’ important holidays just turn into any other day because the people you love the most can’t be with you.

“I post because I still remember the picture I saw of my young son, my one and only baby, with a look on his face that to my eyes as a mother read nothing but complete and utter fear after a base attack was way too close for comfort. These feelings don’t just apply to my son. My nephew was an active duty Marine and I have claimed and become “Mama Lew” to numerous other Airmen that I love like they are my own, so their safety is on my heart as well.

“I post because I remember there are families all over this world that feel and experience these same things, things that the majority of the population will simply never understand. I am not only a military mom but I am also the wife, the daughter, the granddaughter and aunt of Veterans. They were just simple men who answered the nation’s call when most of the population don’t, won’t or can’t. But please don’t think I am knocking anyone who is not serving.

“I post to help those who don’t know this lifestyle understand and appreciate. Because you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Through the military Colton also met his wife, Lexie, and they were married several months before Amy and Keifer even got to meet her. “Would I have liked to have met her first? Sure,” said Lewis with a laugh. “But I raised my son right and I knew that whoever he picked would be wonderful. And when we finally met her, we agreed.”

While Colton and Lexie, their son Wyatt, 4, who was born in Guam, are now stationed safely in Spain, they are still a world away. Their second child is due in January. “The challenges we deal with now are not being scared for his safety, but in not getting to watch our grandchildren grow,” said Lewis. “We video chat a lot, and the kids have done a great job making sure Wyatt knows who we are – we don’t have to get reacquainted when we do see him in person.”

But it’s hard for Lewis not to have a twinge of envy when she sees her other grandma friends who get regular family time with their grandkids. “Keifer and I grew up close to family, seeing grandparents every day, and I always said that was the kind of grandma I would be too,” she said. “But sometimes life takes you other directions.”

Keifer said their family was used to doing everything together. “We are a very, very close family. My son and I would go hunting, fishing together. He worked for me in the summers.”

The emotion isn’t lost on Dad either. But are there ever any regrets, any bitterness that their only son and his family are mostly a video relationship right now?

“Never. How could we be anything but proud?” Keifer said. “This is our son serving, this is our son sacrificing. We are so proud of him.”

Colton is dedicated to a lifetime career in the service and has eight more years before potential retirement. Eight more years of video chats, a lot of pride, and a lot of posts.

“Even with the scary times, the Air Force has given him an amazing life,” said Lewis. “He has a heart to serve. That’s how we can do this.”

As the day we honor all Veterans is commemorated this year, Lewis said she’s proud that her posts have touched a spectrum of people – some she is close to and others who just reach out to tell her they appreciate the reminders. “While it’s personal to me, there are some people who don’t understand, so I just try and put it in perspective. Those people serving are someone’s kids, husbands and wives, mothers and fathers.”

As Lewis posted last year:

“This Veterans Day it seems like the perfect time for us all to reflect and be thankful and grateful for the men and women that enlisted of their own free will or were drafted and served, so that you and I and the freedoms we all enjoy are kept safe. The work they are doing is important work, deserving of respect and so are the families that support them.”

Until they all come home.

Keifer, Colton and Amy Lewis at Amy’s dad’s military funeral. Photo-courtesy-Amy-Lewis-4

Keifer Lewis greets his son, Colton, at the SeaTac Airport as he arrived home from his first military deployment. Photo-courtesy-Amy-Lewis-3

Colton Lewis and his wife, Lexie, and son, Wyatt, were stateside this summer for the first time in two years. Both Lexie and Wyatt got to experience their first rodeo in Wibaux, Mont., with Colton’s parents, Keifer and Amy. Photo-courtesy-Amy-Lewis-1

Keifer and Amy Lewis know the sacrifices of war on the homefront and take pride in the legacy of military service in their family. Keifer-and-Amy-Lewis