Veteran steer roper Jess Tierney thrilled to win NFSR average for first time

MULVANE, Kan. – Veteran steer roper Jess Tierney has had a stellar career that includes 13 qualifications for the National Finals Steer Roping.



Now, he can check another box off on his resume – 2025 NFSR average champion.



Tierney clocked a 148.3-second time on 10 head at the Kansas Star Arena Nov. 14-15. Chet Herren was second with a 129.9-second time on nine head.



“I have watched a lot of greats win the average and everybody who goes to the National Finals Rodeo or the National Finals Steer Roping you want to win the average,” said Tierney, 43. “It is just one of those things you just want. I have come close a few times, but I was never able to finish it up and this year I was to get by the 10th one and it worked out. It felt outstanding.

“I have been fortunate and blessed to have some cool wins in my career, winning San Antonio and the Timed Event Championship (2017) and this average championship is right up there at the top. My goals have always been to be able to win the average, win the Timed Event and win the world. I got two of the top three.”



For winning the average, Tierney collected a $33,684 check and he left Mulvane after earning $51,849.



Thanks to his effort, Tierney moved up from No. 15 in the PRCA | Bill Fick World Standings to eighth with $99,354.



“In steer roping, it is hard to have a set of steers that are just the same across the board,” Tierney said. “You can get drawn out in a sense. Chet Herren roped so sharp (in Mulvane). He kept me on my toes, and I had to keep grinding back at him the whole time and he never dropped the ball. He roped really well and had some things just go the other way for him in (Round 10). It was fun and it was very intense roping.



“I appreciate the team of people who went with me, my wife, and kids and Coleman Proctor . He’s a huge champion and a blessing in my life and I’m thankful for him to be there. I am also thankful for all the people who have helped me out over the years that let me do this. I have had a great support system. I would also like to thank Don Ed Eddleman (PRCA’s Steer Roping Director). He has worked his butt off for us steer ropers and Tom Glause (PRCA CEO) has been in our corner as well.”



Tierney’s best run came in Round 9 when he placed second with a 10.1-second run. He also was sixth in Round 2 (12.7 seconds), Round 3 (11.9 seconds) and Round 4 (12.0 seconds).



Tierney’s performance in Mulvane was even more beneficial because he proved to the cowboys, he coaches at Western Oklahoma State University in Altus that he can still get it done on one of the biggest stages.



One of Tierney’s team members is 2025 Resistol All -Around and Steer Roping Rookie of the Year, Riley O’Rourke . O’Rourke, 21, finished second in the world standings.



“I had a lot of calls from the kids (Nov. 16), they are happy for me and I’m glad to be able to build those relationships,” Tierney said. “Riley came to my team extremely talented already and it has been fun having him there because he has actually kept driving me a little bit. He’s an extremely talented kid and does some amazing things that I can’t help but scratch my head sometimes and wonder how I could do them.”



Inaugural Roy Cooper Award

This year at the NFSR the inaugural Roy Cooper was given out to the winner of Round 6.



Thomas Smith claimed the honor with his winning run of 8.6 seconds, which also set the Round 6 record. The record was previously shared by Scott Snedecor (8.8 seconds in 2006) and Trevor Brazile (8.8 seconds, 2015).



Cooper, a ProRodeo Hall of Famer, and eight-time PRCA World Champion, passed away at the age of 69 in a house fire at his home in Decatur, Texas, on April 29.



Cooper won the PRCA Steer Roping World Championship in 1983 in Laramie, Wyo. He won his first career round at the NFSR – Round 6 in 13.2 seconds – at the 1980 NFSR, also in Laramie.



O’Rourke is top newcomer

O’Rourke, who finished second in the world standings with $150,670, won the Dixon McGowan Award, given to the highest-ranked first-time qualifier to the NFSR. The award memorializes McGowan, who died in an automobile accident on May 10, 1997.



Buringa wins NFSR Permit section; Eddleman is Legacy champ



All season, Clint Buringa has proved to be one of the top steer ropers on his PRCA permit – and Saturday morning was no different at the Kansas Star Arena.



The Colorado cowboy won the NFSR Permit Section average with a 26.3-second time on two head. Dawson Tulls was second with a 11.8-second time on one head.



For his victory, Buringa earned a $2,333 payday. It was a double celebration for Buringa as he also won the steer roping permit section year-end title with his $13,648 total. He just edged Dustin Bassett who finished the year with $12,378.



In the Legacy competition at the NFSR, Don Ed Eddleman, the PRCA’s Steer Roping Director, won the title with a 37.4-second time on three head. He clinched the championship with his 12.0-second winning time in the finals.



Eddleman earned an event-best $3,424, followed by Roger Branch ($3,114).

Screen-Shot-2025-11-20-at-6.41.06-PM

–PRCA

