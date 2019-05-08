Veterinary Medical School Application Service Opens May 9

Washington, D.C., May 6, 2019 – The Veterinary Medical College Application Service (VMCAS) window for prospective veterinarians seeking admission to the Class of 2024 at AAVMC member institutions opens on May 9 and closes on September 17 at 11:59 p.m.

More than 25 years old, the sophisticated centralized application service is refined every year to make it more effective for both applicants and admissions officers. Changes have been made this cycle to improve user experiences for both applicants and admissions officers, according to Director of Admissions and Recruitment Affairs Tony Wynne.

From an applicant standpoint, changes include improved program searches, increased character counts on essay prompts and the implementation of a “professional transcript entry” (PTE) feature that enables applicants to pay to have coursework entry completed.

New benefits for member institutions include a sophisticated new VMCAS Analytics program. The feature enables admissions personnel to view a graphical representation of VMCAS data in real time. For example, analysts can compare cohorts against national applicant data, they can compare current data against former cycle data, and examine graphical heat maps of where applicants are coming from on an international basis.

This cycle opens amidst a period of continued growth in the numbers of applicants to veterinary colleges and schools. Last year, a 7% increase in individuals applying to veterinary school and an overall 10% increase in the total number of applications were noted.

The AAVMC is a nonprofit membership organization working to protect and improve the health and welfare of animals, people and the environment around the world by advancing academic veterinary medicine. Members include 49 accredited veterinary medical colleges in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean Basin, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

–Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges