Veterinary Technician Alumna Celebrates 33-Year Career at Broken Bow Clinic

CURTIS, Neb. — Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) alumna Theresa Wiiest, Veterinary Technology Class of 1992, has dedicated her entire career to caring for animals and their owners at Grasslands Veterinary Hospital in Broken Bow, Nebraska. This May marks 33 years of continuous service at the clinic where she first began right after graduation.

“I originally wanted to be a veterinarian,” Wiiest recalled. “But when I attended a college fair and saw NCTA’s two-year Veterinary Technology program, I knew it was the right fit.”

NCTA Roots and Hands-On Preparation

At NCTA, Theresa found her passion not only in classroom learning but also in the extensive hands-on training that has become the hallmark of NCTA programs. She credits her coursework, especially an ethics class with practical case scenarios, for preparing her to handle the real-world challenges of veterinary medicine.

“The hands-on learning was the best thing that prepared me for my career,” she said. “It gave me the confidence to step right into a clinic.”

It was also at NCTA where Theresa met her husband, Tim, an Ag Production graduate from the Class of 1991. NCTA has become a family legacy for the Wiiests, with deep ties across multiple generations.

Career Growth and Industry Changes

During her three decades as a veterinary technician, Theresa has seen dramatic changes in the field.

“When I started, everything was handwritten and labs were done by hand,” she said. “Now we have machines that run complete blood counts and digital X-rays that develop instantly in the clinic. It’s a lot easier today with modern advances.”

While technology has streamlined much of her work, the heart of her career remains in client care. “The pets are easy,” Theresa laughed. “It’s the client compliance that can be the challenge. Helping owners understand diagnostics, or dealing with the emotions around euthanasia when I’ve known the animal its whole life—that’s the hardest part.”

Pride and Legacy

One of Theresa’s proudest accomplishments is her longevity at Grasslands. She began her career under veterinarians Jack and Diane Longfellow, and today works with their sons and daughters-in-law, who are also veterinarians. “Grasslands and NCTA are all about family,” she shared.

Her degree has also supported her work outside the clinic. For 32 years, Theresa has served as a 4-H dog leader, mentoring countless youth. Some of her students have gone on to careers as dog groomers, service animal trainers, and even a future zookeeper.

Advice for Students

To today’s NCTA vet tech students, Theresa offers clear advice: “Focus on your studies, and learn how to work with the owners, not just the animals.”

Looking back, she would also remind her younger self: “Don’t be afraid to dream big.”

A Family Tradition of NCTA Pride

The Wiiest family connection to NCTA runs deep. Theresa’s late mother-in-law, Joan Wiiest, attended when the Curtis campus was a high school, and all seven of her children went on to attend NCTA. Two of them met their wives there, both named Theresa/Teresa and both in the Veterinary Technology program.

That tradition continues today. The alumna featured in this story, Theresa Wiiest (Vet Tech, Class of ’92), was recently interviewed by her sister-in-law, Teresa Wiiest (NCTA alumna and current Admissions Recruiter). Married to brothers, the two share not only a last name but also an alma mater and a passion for NCTA’s mission.

“It’s kind of fun that we’re both NCTA grads, both vet techs, and both Wiiests,” Teresa laughed. “It just shows how strong the family ties to this college really are.”

Theresa agreed: “I take pride in being a licensed vet tech, and NCTA is where I got my start.”

Fun fact about Theresa, her favorite animal is the red panda.



-University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

