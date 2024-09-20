Vilsack announces $35 million in 15 meat, poultry projects 

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that USDA is awarding more than $35 million in grants to 15 independent meat processors in 12 states to increase processing capacity, spur competition to expand market opportunities for U.S. farmers and create jobs in rural areas.In a news release, USDA said, “This marks the final investment in the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP), funded by the American Rescue Plan, which was first launched in 2022. “USDA said the awards announced today will go to projects in Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York and Pennsylvania.”Since the beginning of the program, USDA has provided 74 awards totaling more than $325 million through MPPEP to expand processing capacity and strengthen the food supply chain,” USDA said.

Vilsack said, “For the past four years, the Biden-Harris administration has advanced a sustainable vision of agriculture that prioritizes the needs of the hardworking producers and small business owners who keep rural communities strong.”

“Through investments like these, USDA is working to give farmers and ranchers a fair chance to compete in the marketplace, which will increase local food options and lower grocery costs for American families.” Since the program started, Vilsack has been asked about what would happen if one of the grantees sold the company to a large meat operation.

Today Vilsack told The Hagstrom Report that there are restrictions in the grants on sales of these operations and “clawbacks” for the federal money. He also noted there is “always risk” in making grants, but that the Biden-Harris administration believes that the “expanded choice” for both producers and consumers is worth the effort.

–The Hagstrom Report