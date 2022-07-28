Vilsack announces $401 million for high-speed internet

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that USDA is making $401 million in grants and loans to provide access to high-speed internet for 31,000 rural residents and businesses in 11 states.

Vilsack said it is “part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and affordable high-speed internet for all.”

The announcement includes a group of investments from the ReConnect Program, and an award funded through USDA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee program.

The Rural Development division of USDA released a chart of the grants and loans, which will be made in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas including several awards USDA said will help rural people and businesses on Tribal lands and those in socially vulnerable communities.

“Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America,” Vilsack said. “The internet is vital to our growth and continues to act as a catalyst for our prosperity. From the farm to the school, from households to international markets, connectivity drives positive change in our communities.”

–The Hagstrom Report