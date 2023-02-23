Vilsack announces $59 million in meat, poultry processing grants 

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday announced $59 million in five grants to increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity, expand market opportunities for farmers and create jobs in rural areas.

Vilsack announced in Harrisonburg, Va., that the grants will go to plants in Virginia, Idaho, Maryland, South Carolina and South Dakota.

“For too long, American farmers and ranchers have been asked to produce more to meet increasing demand across the country and around the world, while they and the rural communities they come from have struggled to see their fair share of the benefits,” Vilsack said in a news release.“

The Biden-Harris administration and USDA are taking action to advance a sustainable vision of agriculture that prioritizes the needs of our resilient producers and small businesses, strengthens our food supply chain and brings value back to rural people and places. Through investments like those I’m announcing today, USDA will continue to work tirelessly to give farmers and ranchers a fair chance to compete in the marketplace, which in turn helps lower food costs for the American people.”

Vilsack and Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh visited with local producers and members of the community to discuss the importance of these investments to the region’s economy.