Vilsack announces new FCIC board members

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday announced he has appointed three new members of the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) board of directors, which oversees the federal crop insurance program available through USDA.The new members are Ryan Lankford, Brandon Willis, and Donna King, who will serve four-year terms beginning this month, and Nicole Berg was reappointed to serve a second term, Vilsack said in a news release.

Ryan Lankford, a producer representative to the board, grew up in a farm family on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. After serving in the U.S. Army and earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Lankford helped his family expand their farming operation to include Red Angus livestock and organic certified crops. Lankford produces winter wheat, spring wheat, canola, peas, lentils, chickpeas, flax and barley on over 10,000 acres of leased Tribal land. He serves as a member of the Tribal Agriculture Expert Committee. Lankford has also served for more than seven years on the county and state FSA committees.

Brandon Willis, an insurance regulator representative to the board, grew up on a fourth-generation sheep ranch in northern Utah. He earned his bachelor’s degree in crop and soil science from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and his law degree from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., before completing a master’s in agricultural law from the University of Arkansas. Early in his career, Willis worked at the National Agricultural Law Center, with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, and for then-Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont. In the Obama administration, Willis served as Farm Service Agency deputy administrator for farm programs, overseeing FSA programs under the Production Emergencies and Compliance Division, Conservation and Environmental Programs Division, and Price Support Division. He also served as senior adviser to the secretary on Title I Commodity programs, farm legislation matters, and disaster assistance before being appointed to serve as the Risk Management Agency administrator in 2013. Willis works in the College of Agricultural and Applied Sciences at Utah State University and as owner of Ranchers Insurance.

Donna King, an insurance representative, started with The King Crop Agency in 2011 after a 20-year career with The Washington Post. She is a graduate of Wor-Wic Community College. She lives in Lewes, Del. With The King Crop Agency, King sells and services policies for corn, soybeans, lima beans, snap beans, sweet corn, blueberries and peaches, among other crops. King works to ensure that the Whole Farm Revenue Protection program and Micro Farm program are available to producers in her area. Additionally, King has been an advocate for the availability of new policies such as RMA’s pilot program for shellfish coverage and the Tropical Storm Option through the Hurricane Insurance Protection – Wind Index endorsement. King also provides sales and services to livestock growers through the Livestock Risk Protection and Livestock Gross Margin protection policies.The FCIC board also includes producers Chris Bardenhagen and Howard James.The Federal Crop Insurance Act requires that the four-producer board members come from diverse geographic areas and represent a cross-section of agricultural commodities.

–The Hagstrom Report