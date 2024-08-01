Vilsack announces promotions to key positions

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the promotions of four political appointees and a hire.

Carlton Bridgeforth has been promoted to White House liaison in the Office of the Secretary.Bridgeforth has been senior adviser for USDA’s Research, Education, and Economics (REE) mission area, where he led stakeholder outreach and congressional engagement. Before his time at USDA, Bridgeforth worked for Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., when he chaired the House Agriculture Committee. Bridgeforth has served as an appointee to the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and an Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade. Bridgeforth holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Morehouse College.

Hunter Henderson has been promoted to chief of staff of the Farm Service Agency.Henderson most recently served as deputy White House liaison, where he coordinated hiring efforts and interagency collaboration for USDA under the Biden-Harris administration. Before that, he served as special assistant for the Farm Service Agency (FSA), where he advised senior staff on FSA field operations and personnel policy, and was the direct liaison between the FSA deputy administrator and the 51 FSA state executive directors. Prior to joining USDA, Henderson served as the organizing director for the Arizona Democratic Party and as the Arizona deputy coalitions director for the Biden-Harris Presidential Campaign. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Henderson is a son of the Akimel O’odham people, The Salt River People of Arizona.

Alyssa Charney has been promoted to senior adviser for Farm Production and Conservation.Charney returned to USDA in May after serving as the White House director for lands and climate-smart agriculture in the Climate Policy Office since April 2023. Previously, she served as chief of staff in USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for two years, where she provided leadership and led the agency’s work to implement the climate-smart agriculture investments provided through the Inflation Reduction Act. Prior to her time at USDA, Charney worked for Sen. Bob Casey, R-Pa., handling his agriculture and environmental portfolio, and led conservation policy at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. Charney holds a master’s degree in food and agriculture policy from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, a master’s degree in public health from Tufts University, and a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College.

Victoria Maloch has been promoted to chief of staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.Most recently, Maloch served as special adviser for strategic communications in USDA’s Office of Communications. Prior to joining USDA, she was communications director for the House Agriculture Committee, where she also held policy roles for the Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Subcommittee and the Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research Subcommittee. Maloch also served as a Truman-Albright Fellow in the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy at the Health and Human Services Department. She holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Cambridge, a master’s degree in comparative social policy from the University of Oxford, and a bachelor of science in agricultural, food and life sciences from the University of Arkansas.

Will Clement has been appointed senior adviser for strategic communications in the Office of Communications.Clement joins USDA with experience as an account supervisor for health crisis and issues at Edelman. Previously, Clement also worked as an account supervisor and senior account executive at Ketchum, where he led healthcare client teams focused on public affairs and issues management. Clement holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

