Vilsack releases rule to ‘protect’ individual livestock, poultry producers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today released a proposed rule that he said would “protect” individual livestock and poultry producers from unfair market conditions under the Packers and Stockyards Act.

“The Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule would provide clarity regarding the interpretation of ‘unfair’ under section 202(a) of the P&S Act for the USDA, courts, and private parties to further the understanding of what conduct the P&S Act prohibits,” USDA said on the Agricultural Marketing Service website.

“Entrenched market power and the abuses that flow from it remain an obstacle to achieving lower prices for consumers and fairer practices for producers,” Vilsack said in a news release. “Today’s proposed rule stands for clear, transparent standards so that markets function fairly and competitively for consumers and producers alike. With our whole-of-government approach to competition and resiliency, the Biden-Harris administration is fighting every day to lower costs for American families and give farmers a fairer shake.”

In the news release, USDA added, “Specifically, the rule provides clearer tests and frameworks around unfair practices that harm market participants individually and unfair practices that harm markets overall. If finalized, this rule would better enable USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to carry out its legal obligation to ensure fair and competitive national livestock, meat, and poultry markets and ensure livestock producers and poultry growers can secure the full value for their products and services.”

USDA said previous court decisions on the rule had not been consistent.

Once published in the Federal Register, the rule will be open for comment for 60 days.

Vilsack made the announcement during an event at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. At the event, Vilsack said that the rule had been “a difficult one” to write, but “we see a roadmap as to how an individual producer can see protections under the Packers and Stockyards Act.” He noted that the Justice Department Antitrust Division helped with writing the rule and said he believes DOJ’s involvement will protect the rule from attacks. USDA noted in the rule that previous attempts to write it had been controversial and never finalized.

“We clearly now delineate there is an opportunity for unfairness to be couched in terms of individual harm and individual producer who may be able to establish under the elements of the new rule that the harm was specific to their operation and constituted a violation of the Packers and Stockyards [Act],” Vilsack said. “At the same time, we obviously will continue to work in terms of ensuring if there is injury to the entire marketplace that that, too, represents a violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act.”

Vilsack told reporters that he believes this rule and others related to the Packers and Stockyards Act can be finalized before the end of President Biden’s term on January 20. But he said that he also expects to release a cattle price discovery rule that probably would not be finalized by January 20 and a study of the retail food sector.

But because the rule announced today was not final before the end of May, it would be subject to the Congressional Review Act should a simple majority of Congress vote to overturn the regulations. Under law, rules that are finalized in the last 60 days of a legislative session are subject to the CRA.

Vilsack was joined at the Center for American Progress by Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter, who said that DOJ will hire more lawyers and “experts” to work on agricultural issues. Kanter said the additional staff will be based in the Midwest, primarily in the DOJ Chicago office, and will work on both civil and criminal cases.

Vilsack and Kanter both used the occasion to emphasize the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to increasing fairness for farmers and reducing grocery prices for consumers by focusing on concentration in the agribusiness sector. They emphasized that a fair and transparent marketplace will make it easier for farms of all sizes and their communities to thrive and for farmers to make the case to their children to stay in farming.

Today, the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association, Organization for Competitive Markets, and Competitive Markets Action issued a joint statement praising the rule.

“The USDA’s announcement is a significant victory for independent farmers and ranchers,” said Liza Cuthbert-Millet, a rancher in Weston County, Wyo., and a board member of Powder River Basin Resource Council. “These rules will level the playing field and ensure that hardworking producers have a fair shot at justice when they’ve been wronged.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said, “USDA’s newly proposed rule is a direct attack on cattle producer profitability. By creating criteria that effectively deems any innovation or differentiation in the marketplace improper, USDA is sending a clear message that cattle producers should not derive any benefit from the free market but instead be paid one low price regardless of quality, all in the name of so-called fairness.”

The Meat Institute, which represents meat processors, said, “The latest proposed rule change to the Packers and Stockyards Act by the Biden administration is attempting to set meat production back decades by encouraging litigation and limiting how livestock producers can market their animals to packers.

“In the proposed rule, USDA attempts to circumvent Congress and the courts to reverse the longstanding legal standard that parties must demonstrate harm to competition to sue and win under the Packers and Stockyards Act Section 202(a) or (b).”Removing the need to show harm to competition will encourage frivolous lawsuits. To protect themselves, meat packers may be forced to curtail the use of Alternative Marketing Agreements (AMAs) to minimize these costly litigation risks.”

“Unfortunately for the Biden administration, Secretary Vilsack has tried these changes before,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the Meat Institute. “They have failed before the courts, conflict with congressional intent and are a blatant attempt to pick winners and losers in the marketplace. Under these proposed rules, everyone loses – the livestock producer, the packer and ultimately the consumer.”

“Portrayed as an effort to increase competition, this government interference comes when fed cattle prices were at record levels for most of 2023, surpassing the 2014-2015 previous record highs, and now, well into 2024, cattle prices remain at record levels,” the Meat Institute added.

“What is the Biden administration trying to fix?” said Potts.

And the cattle price outlook for 2024 continues to be bullish, with USDA projecting the annual average price of cattle to increase over the 2023 record based on a smaller cattle supply, Meat Institute said.

“Contrary to USDA’s assertion, these changes would introduce uncertainty into the market and de-couple the demand signals producers receive from beef consumers, including consumers’ willingness to pay for value-added attributes,” Potts said. “At low points in the cattle cycle, like this year’s historically small cattle herd, it puts at risk the value producers earn from sustained beef demand, and as the expansion phase of the cattle cycle begins it would undermine the benefits earned from growing beef demand.

“In response to consumer demands for value-added meat products like ‘no antibiotics ever,’ ‘grass-fed,’ or even someday ‘carbon neutral,'” said Potts, “AMAs have rewarded livestock producers for investing in these attributes while ensuring meat packers can make the high-quality products consumers want to feed their families.”

In addition, the Meat Institute believes the proposed change violates the “major questions doctrine,” as articulated in the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency, because the U.S. Department of Agriculture is acting without the permission of Congress and proposing administrative rules that will have a dramatic effect on all stakeholders in the meat and poultry markets.

“The president and his administration continue to pursue policies that will increase costs for consumers. From Secretary Vilsack’s proposed changes to the Packers and Stockyards Act’s rules to USDA’s delayed modernization of pork inspection to EPA’s proposed wastewater guidelines, these policies will prove costly to the 98 percent of American households who purchase meat to feed their families,” said Potts.

Sarah Carden, Farm Action’s research and policy development director, said, “We welcome USDA’s steps toward upholding farmers’ rights to hold abusive corporate meatpackers accountable. It’s been the department’s ‘longstanding position’ that it is unnecessary for a farmer to demonstrate industry-wide harm when bringing a claim under the P&S Act. We look forward to analyzing USDA’s proposed rule and ensuring the agency upholds that position. Farmers have long deserved this certainty.”

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “We commend Secretary Vilsack and the Biden-Harris administration for the continued progress in issuing important updates to the P&S Act. Family farmers and ranchers continue to face unfair practices at the hands of monopolistic meatpackers, and they need P&S Act rules that are clear, durable, and enforceable. NFU looks forward to fully reviewing the rule to ensure it protects farmers from abuses in the marketplace.”

On Monday, Larew noted that Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Michael Kades had announced last week at R-CALF USA’s national convention in Deadwood, S.D., that DOJ would hire more staff to deal with antitrust, competition and fairness issues within agricultural supply chains.

Larew said, “We appreciate that the DOJ is intensifying efforts to address anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector. The increased focus on antitrust enforcement is a vital step toward ensuring fair competition and protecting family farmers and ranchers. NFU’s Farmers for Fairness campaign plays a crucial role in highlighting these concerns, and it’s encouraging to see such significant progress. Ensuring a competitive marketplace is essential for the success and sustainability of America’s family farmers.”

