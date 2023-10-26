Vilsack reveals details of trade promotion, food aid plan

In a telephone news conference Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack discussed the details of the $2.3 billion in additional trade promotion and international food aid that the Biden administration announced earlier Tuesday would be provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation.



Vilsack has tapped the CCC, USDA’s line of credit from the Treasury, at the request of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., committee ranking member.

In a statement Tuesday, Stabenow and Boozman said, “As we continue our work writing a strong, bipartisan farm bill, American farmers and producers have been clear about the need to strengthen trade opportunities, increase revenue streams, and help producers grow and thrive in a global economy. As we also face rising global food insecurity, it is also clear that our country must do everything we can to address humanitarian needs abroad while supporting American farmers. Today’s announcement by Secretary Vilsack is welcome news, and we thank him for his timely response to our letter on this matter from September. While this funding is welcome, it does not replace the need for a farm bill. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver a strong, bipartisan farm bill that meets the needs of farmers and the American people.”

In the call to reporters, Vilsack said he hopes that regulations for the programs will be in place by the end of 2023 or early in 2024. He also said that the money will not need to be spent in one fiscal year, but will be available until it is spent.

Vilsack said that providing more money for trade promotion is appropriate because the fiscal year 2023 agricultural trade deficit is $19 billion, and USDA has projected that it will grow to $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2024. There is also increased competition in export markets in Asia and Africa, he said.On trade promotion, Vilsack said $1.3 billion will be used to establish a Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, or RAPP, that will enable exporters to break into new markets and increase market share in growth markets. The money will be available to the same cooperator groups that get money through the Foreign Market Development program (FMD) and the Market Access Program (MAP). FMD and MAP will continue to operate under appropriations, but CCC money cannot go directly into those programs because federal law does not permit CCC money to go into appropriated programs.The cooperator groups have gotten money from the Agricultural Trade Promotion program (ATP) established under the Trump administration, also with CCC authority, but the funds from ATP will expire next year.

Vilsack also said that $100 million will be set aside to address sanitary and phytosanitary rules and technical barriers that U.S. fruits and vegetables experience in international trade. That allocation has been made due to information received from the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee on Trade in Fruits and Vegetables, he said. USDA will hold meetings with fruit and vegetable stakeholders, a Foreign Agricultural Service official said.Some of the trade promotion money is likely to be used for overseas missions to promote U.S. farm products. Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small is scheduled to lead a trade mission to Angola, a country in southern Africa, November 28 to December 1.

Some of the U.S. agricultural trade deficit is due to the importation of high-value-added products from other countries such as beer, wine, whiskey and cheese. Vilsack said the fact that the United States is importing those products “underscores the fact that our economy is much stronger than around the world. We have dealt with COVID, [and the] inflation rate is not as high. We have not had to mitigate inflation with high unemployment.”An FAS official said the RAPP program would be used to promote high-value-added U.S products as well as commodities.

The $1 billion in food aid money is needed to respond to supply chain challenges and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Vilsack said. Because Russia is making it difficult for grains to leave Ukraine, U.S. food aid is needed in Asian, African and Latin American countries, he added. USDA will work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the traditional distributor of most U.S. food aid, he noted.

He also noted that the food aid would boost domestic commodity markets.