Kevin Sedivec, NDSU professor of range science, weighed in on virtual fence experimentation projects done at the Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter, North Dakota. While the technology is still new and relatively cost prohibitive for many producers, Sedivec said that it is a quickly evolving scene and he expects that it is going to improve.

“Virtual fence is not a common practice; we only know of two producers who used it last year based on what we saw in 2022,” he said. “Vence was the only product on the market at the time we started our trials, and is what we have used, but that is going to change: Gallagher and Corral are two companies coming out with virtual fence products this spring.”

Sedivec has tested virtual fencing on cow/calf pairs in a summer rotational grazing setting and also on heifers strip grazing cover crops in the fall. He has compared it to both traditional polywire and an auto-gate system, similar to a polywire system but with a built in gate that opens automatically on a timer.

“I didn’t care for the autogate system,” Sedivec said. “It was cumbersome, I still had to move the fence, and the timer only had a seven day window so if we wanted the cattle in an area longer we had to reset the timer.”

Sedivec said that cattle producers looking at virtual fence technology still need to have a border fence in place.

“We don’t have 100% control—we don’t with any fence, but cattle can get out of a virtual fence,” he said. “Our efficacy rate was around 92%, meaning that in terms of time, they stayed in the virtual border 92% of the time. That means cattle were outside the virtual boundary 8% of the time. It was not uncommon to see a cow out of the virtually fenced area on any given day.”

After collars were put on, cows were trained for five days to accustom them to the fencing system and help them recognize the beeping sound that precedes receiving an electrical shock.

“The virtual fence has a 50 foot warning zone; when a cow enters that zone she will hear a beeping sound, and if she doesn’t turn back she will get a shock,” Sedivec said. “It is a one way system: once a cow goes through the virtual fence, she can come back without a shock. Their herding instincts help; when using virtual fence for rotationally grazing larger pastures if a cow gets out of the fenced area she will tend to come back.”

With the virtual fence, Sedivec said that the cows stayed in 91% of the time on the pasture rotation, and the heifers on the strip grazing area stayed in 93% of the time. For comparison, they stayed in the polywire and the autogate grazing systems 100% of the time in this project.

“That’s pretty rare,” he said. “This year we were fortunate. I was happy with the effectiveness, but you always need to have a border fence, even with polywire.”

Another issue affecting how well the fence works is that collars fall off.

“Vence keeps working on this,” Sedivec said. “About 90% of the collars stayed on and 10% fall off. Since the collars are connected to the system, you can look it up on your computer to see where they are located and go find the collar with GPS. I haven’t found them all; 20 of our collars fell off, six are still out there. At this point, since their technology is still evolving, Vence rents the collars and replaces them if they get lost, we didn’t have to pay a replacement cost.”

Vence is bringing out a new version of the collar fastener for 2024, and Sedivec said that SDSU testing showed them staying on 98% of the time. Putting the collars on the cows does add labor, at about a minute and a half per animal, but once the collar is on and you learn the technology, he says that you can follow her on the computer at any time.

Sedivec expected some grazing creep effect for the calves and was hoping for better gains since only the cows wore collars, but said the calves seemed to stay with the cows and they noticed no difference in calf performance compared to their control group. For heifers in the strip grazing test, both those controlled by the virtual fence and polywire outperformed the control group.

“The biggest issue for the producer now is the cost of the system,” Sedivec said. “You have to buy a control tower which costs about $10,000. The training on how to use the system costs about $2,500; they come out and help train the cattle and teach you how to use the system. Vence collars cost $45 per year to rent in 2023, plus about $20 in batteries to last the whole season. Since the technology is new, we don’t really know what the longevity is on the investment. Batteries only last about five months so they need to be changed out before the end of the grazing season.”

Since Vence technology runs primarily off of cell towers, there can be dead zones.

“You have to have a clear line of sight from the tower to the fence,” Sedivec said. “If a cow goes down into a draw her collar probably won’t work.”

Gallagher is using solar power for their collars, so that helps with battery issues, but they sell them at a cost of $250 per collar, Sedivec said. He expects that in the future, virtual fencing that runs directly off of satellites will help alleviate the issue with dead spots, making it more feasible in rough country where the construction of physical fences is difficult and virtual fencing could bring labor and cost saving benefits to producers.

“Right now, the cost of this technology is not affordable for most producers,” he said. “The companies are marketing it to operators with a herd size of 500 head or more because of the cost.”

However, when comparing virtual fencing to traditional cross-fencing, virtual fencing could be more cost-effective, especially in big pastures or pastures with rough terrain.

“The cost of fencing can run between $15,000 – $20,000 per mile,” Sedivec said. “The upkeep of those fences will add labor and material costs in the future. For smaller pastures that are cross-fenced with temporary or permanent electric, costs would more than likely be cheaper than virtual fence. Always remember, a virtual fence will not provide 100 percent containment, so permanent border fences will still be required.”

Virtual fencing could be especially beneficial for wildlife, particularly pronghorn antelope and sage grouse, species that are particularly susceptible to entanglement in traditional fences.

“Pronghorn antelope tend to crawl under fences, versus jump over fences like deer and elk, and regularly get caught in the bottom wires of barbed wire fences,” Sedivec said. “Sage grouse, a bird listed as a species of concern by the US Fish and Wildlife, have poor vision and fly low, often flying into the top wires, resulting in death or a major injury.”

Benefits and drawbacks to livestock are still being studied, he said.

“There are on-going studies testing if the virtual fence collars create more stress, but preliminary results out of New Mexico State have shown that stress only occurs for the first couple days while the cow learns the virtual fence boundaries and sound cues that trigger a warning that they are approaching the virtual fence.”

Sedivec says that he does like the virtual fence, and plans to continue using it at the research station, as well as collaborating with producers to see how it works on their land, and adding virtual fence on some BLM land. He has plans for further rotational grazing and strip grazing tests, and says he will be trying a different attachment on the collars this year.

“Several other companies in the US and New Zealand are dabbling in virtual fencing, and they all use different technology,” he said. “Some are solar powered, some use battery power, every year we will see some changes as people figure out what works and what doesn’t. With that many companies working on it, I think the cost will become more competitive in the future.”

