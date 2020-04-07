Virtual horse shows, a new and growing event

What can you do when you have a horse in training and shows lined up, when suddenly, it all just stops? The shows are cancelled and training seems pointless if you aren’t preparing for an event.

Ashley Kluz Villmow of Kluz Performance Horses, Gillette, Wyo., had heard of Virtual Horse Shows and E Shows, but hadn’t had anything to do with them. But, when the Covid-19 virus came in the picture, much changed in the horse business. People who make a living with horses as a trainer, are losing horses from training right now. If they can’t haul and show, owners don’t want the expense of training, so it is a difficult situation for many, both trainers and owners. Horses taken out of training now will have to make up ground when the shows are once again being held.

Villmow says “I’ve gotten to know a lot of trainers around here and they were suddenly struggling to keep customers horses in their barns. There needed to be a reason to keep training, so I looked into this way of showing.”

“There are other groups doing this and some associations are offering incentives to show this way. What some have said is that this gives a person a reason to keep riding and training their horses.” Villmow adds, “Plus, it also helps folks stay positive through this trying time and to not get down in the dumps about not being able to show.”

“Jennifer Bull, one of the judges who has done clinics at our barn, was wanting to do some virtual western dressage clinics to stay in touch with the people who had been at the live clinics. When the virus outbreak became news, it was time to try it,” say Villmow. “I have several judges who are lined up to judge each week and they are all people who have judged the live shows in the past.”

Reining, ranch riding, ranch trail and walk/trot horsemanship classes are available. Divisions are open, amateur, youth, rookie and green horse. “If people don’t have an arena to ride in, they can also do it in a pasture, or in the the walk/trot class, on a road,” says Villmow.

The cost for the class is $30 and riders will win money back just as if they are at a regular show. The judge scores the run and gives written notes on how they can improve their run. “That’s an added bonus for showing this way,” says Villmow.

It’s simple enough to get into the show. Go to the website http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com, find the pattern you have to run for your event, video it wherever you can, then upload it to YouTube and fill out the on-line entry. Payment is made on-line, as is pay back. Videos arre usually three to four minutes for reining, two minutes on ranch riding and under a minute on horsemanship. The video cannot be edited or it will get a no score.

Villmow is enthusiastic about the response and says “The first week there were 15, then 28, and it’s catching on fast as people adjust to the current situation,” adding “I applaud the people for getting out and doing this. Just figuring out how to uploade things onto YouTube is a new experience for many and it could end up helping them promote their horses and business in a new way. There’s even a YouTube video on how to upload your YouTube videos!”

“I went back and watched all the videos from last week. It’s neat because you can still see a bit of the horse show nervousness. I think even when these shows aren’t necessary we’ll keep doing them so that people can have a chance to overcome some nerves and still show if they can’t haul for some reason,” states Villmow.

If you want to keep challenging yourself and your horse to increase your skills, virtual horse showing is a good way to do so, without ever leaving your home environment. It can be fun for the whole family to participate too. So get out your video camera, cinch up your horse and get to showing!