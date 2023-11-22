VIVA LAS VEGAS: Local cowboys, cowgirls headed to the big time

As Wrangler NFR approaches, area cowboys, cowgirls reflect on the rodeo season and prepare for the Finals

The best ten days in pro rodeo are about to kick off next month.

When the 55th annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes place, it will welcome more than 17,000 people a night to the Thomas and Mack Arena, located on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The rodeo runs Dec. 6-17 and starts at 6:45 pm MT each night.

The National Finals Breakaway Roping, featuring the top fifteen breakaway ropers in the world, will be held Dec. 5-6 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas. Each day consists of five rounds, starting at 3 pm MST each day, with $250,000 in prize money.

Following is a snapshot of a few of our local contestants.

Joey Painter Williams, #6 breakaway roper ; $109,355 won in the regular season

Three-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier (2021-2023)

Age: 32

Home: Volborg, Mont.

How has this year been different from last year? “It seems like every year is slightly different. Every year has its ups and downs, and you take a different route (to the NFBR) every year. Last year, I was a little more consistent and placed all summer. This year, I had a good winter, came home, took a break, and didn’t start back till Reno (Nev., in June). I didn’t have a lot of luck when the summer got going. I got a couple small checks here and there but didn’t have a lot of luck till Cheyenne. I had some big hits and not very small ones in between. It goes to show there’s more than one way” to qualify.

Memorable wins this year: Williams won both Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Pendleton Round-Up. “Those are bucket list rodeos to win, and even bucket list rodeos just to compete at.”

How are you preparing for the Finals? “I take a little break. I go home, try to catch up on things, and let my horses have time off. When you’re gone, off and on for the summer, you feel pretty behind when you get home. As the NFBR gets closer, I’ll practice as much as I can. I’m roping on my backup horse and my good one, too. I try to take it easy on her, but still rope so we stay sharp.

“I plan on going to a couple of the local jackpots in the next couple weeks, get in the groove of things and focus in.”

Family: Husband Taylor; sons Landon (7) and Carson (5) and daughter Shay (2).

Joey Williams won the breakaway at Cheyenne and Pendleton, both “bucket list” rodeos for the Montana cowgirl. Photo courtesy PRCA/Dan Lesovsky. image-22

Keenan Hayes, #1 bareback rider ; $265,895 won in the regular season

First-time Wrangler NFR qualifier

Age: 20

Home: Hayden, Colo.

How has this year been different from last year? Since he got his PRCA permit two years ago, Hayes has set two new PRCA records: this year, the most money won a contestant in the regular season ($265,895), and last year, the most money won in a cowboy’s permit year ($108,567).

And going into the Finals, he has a more than $100,000 lead over the number two man, Clayton Biglow, the 2019 world champion.

Memorable wins this year: He’s won seventeen rodeos this year and has done well at some of the bigger shows, winning $20,000 in San Antonio and another $20,000 at Rodeo Houston; $18,629 at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, and $19,000 at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls.

How are you preparing for the Finals? Hayes is at home working at the family business, Hayes Trucking, and working on his collection of semi-trucks and trailers, some road-ready and some bare bones. He likes the older models and owns a 1950s Kenworth cabover, a 1960 Peterbilt, a 1978 Peterbilt cabover, and a 1988 Freightliner.

Family: parents Donny and Jackie. Donny competed in the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding; Donny’s dad and Keenan’s granddad John was a saddle bronc rider.

Hayes at the 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days. The twenty-year-old cowboy has had a record setting year. Photo by Jackie Jensen. image-20

Rickie Engesser Fanning, #13 breakaway roper ; $79,481 won in the regular season

Two-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier

Age: 26

Home: Spearfish, S.D.

How has this year been different from last year? “This year, I rodeoed harder than I did last year. We (she and sister Taylor, also a breakaway roper) went to the Northwest and stayed out there. Our mindset every year is to be in the top thirty. But in mid-August I realized I had a shot (at the NFBR), so that’s when we decided to go to the Northwest and rodeo a little harder.”

Memorable wins this year: “I won a round at Puyallup (Wash.) That was cool. And I made it to the short round in Reno (Nev.), and tied with (world champion) Jackie Crawford in one of the night performances, so that was fun.” In mid-August, she placed at five of six rodeos within a week: including Logan, Utah; Bozeman, Mont. and Chinook, Mont. “I had a big run that week.”

How are you preparing for the Finals? “I’ll keep horses legged up and hit some jackpots, and make sure my horses are feeling good and ready to go, and that I’m roping sharp.” She’ll spend a few weeks in Texas competing at jackpots. “In Texas I can compete against some of the girls going to the Finals, and that’s a cool thing, too.”

Family: husband, Rhett; they married in May of this year.

Rickie Engesser Fanning enters the National Finals Breakaway Roping in thirteenth place in the world standings. The NFBR is Dec. 5-6 at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy PRCA/Dan Lesovsky. image-19

Haven Meged, #3 tie-down roper ; $195,067 won in the regular season

Five-time Wrangler NFR qualifier (2019-2023) and 2019 world champion

Age: 25

Home: Miles City, Mont.

How has this year been different from last year? “I had probably one of the best summers I’ve ever had. My horses were really good, and with this being my fifth year (of pro rodeo competition), I knew what to do and when not to stress. I felt more like a veteran and did veteran stuff.”

Meged has learned not to stress “when you’re not winning, when you worried about people blowing by you (in the standings). I really didn’t worry about that stuff. I stayed in my lane, roped, and won a lot of money this summer.”

Memorable wins this year: “I did well at Ponoka (Alberta), and won at Oakley and Tremonton, Utah. I did well at a lot of rodeos. They’re all special because it’s money in my pocket and it helped out a bunch.”

How are you preparing for the Finals? He and wife Shelby work out with a trainer at Tarleton (State University, in Stephenville, Texas). “The trainer specializes in every rodeo event.” The couple works out four days a week for about ninety minutes each time.

“I’ll keep my horses in shape and keep practicing. I’m just planning on having a good Finals and winning another gold buckle.”

Family: wife Shelby Boisjoli Meged, who is ranked number one in the breakaway roping.

Haven Meged and wife Shelby, the number one breakaway roper going into the NFBR this year, work out with a trainer who specializes in workouts specifically for different rodeo events. Photo courtesy PRCA/Hailey Rae. image-23

Erin Johnson, #15 breakaway roper ; $66,742 won in the regular season

Four-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier (2020-2023)

Age: 43

Home: Fowler, Colo.

How has this year been different from last year? “This year was more of a challenge for me. My good horse Chico had a mild tendon strain in August so I had to give him some time off. I got on a different horse that was familiar to me, but a different style than my normal horse.

“I had a dry spell in August, which is not a good time to have a dry spell. My shoulder is giving me heck these last few months. I hurt it unhooking the trailer. It’s been a conglomeration of stuff.”

Memorable wins this year: “My wintertime was great. It wasn’t quite as good as last year, because last year I won Houston. But I made the short round at three major rodeos (San Antonio, Houston and Ft. Worth), and that’s the second year in a row I’ve done that. That set me up in a really, really good spot.

“I won the second round at Logandale (Nev). We drove there, and I took the kids with me. That was a neat little trip. We walked through the fair and had fair food. We got in a big snowstorm on the top of Monarch Pass and had to sit there on the top for thirty minutes till the snowplow came through and was putting down salt and sand. I followed him down.”

How are you preparing for the Finals? “I’m resting a lot. But for me, the best preparation is not just physical rest, but mental rest and the emotional relief it is to be home, and to get to enjoy normal things and do normal things.

“I’ve been roping on some unseasoned horses and resting my good horse. He’s been my main horse for the past eight years. He needs rest, too. They get road weary and body sore, and they get little injuries here and there, and tired muscles, and they just really never get a chance to rest, so that’s important.”

Family: husband Darnell; son Denton and daughters Evin and Annie.

To prepare for the NFBR, Erin Johnson is roping on unseasoned horses and her good horse as well, to stay sharp and ready for competition. Photo courtesy PRCA. image-21

Fans can follow real time scoring with round results, projected world standings and average rankings online at ProRodeo.com. Daysheets with riders and the draw are posted daily as well.

The Wrangler NFR and the National Finals Breakaway Roping are broadcast live on the Cowboy Channel.

For more information, visit ProRodeo.com.