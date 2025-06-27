Volk: Good Cattle Markets Don’t Mean Status Quo is the Way to Go

Cattle markets may be at record highs, but let’s not kid ourselves, now is not the time to get comfortable or complacent. The same problems that have plagued rural America and driven tens of thousands of independent cattle producers off the land are still very much alive today. Good prices don’t fix bad policy.

Right now, record beef imports from countries with far weaker safety standards than our own are flooding our market. That’s not just an economic concern; it’s a threat to our food supply. And food security is national security. An America-first agenda means consumers should be able to buy with confidence, knowing exactly where their beef comes from, while American producers are rewarded for raising the safest, highest-quality beef in the world. The need for mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) isn’t just a good idea, but common sense.

The threats to our industry don’t stop there.

Unpriced contracts for fat cattle have shifted competitive markets and concentrated power into the hands of large corporate feedyards and packers. These backroom deals have edged out independent producers and gutted rural economies through the decades. The solution is straightforward: ban unpriced contracts, require 100% cash cattle trade, and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act as it was intended. If we want competition, we need a market that’s actually fair and enforced.

Then there’s the Department of Agriculture’s mandatory electronic ID rule. They claim it’s about disease traceability, but looking closer, it’s about control. Look no further than Denmark and Ireland. Both countries have mandatory EID systems, and both have used them to advance climate agendas; Denmark with a “cow tax,” and Ireland with a push to slash its cattle herd by 40%. Those policies were made in the name of climate change and made possible by mandatory EID tagging. Here at home, USDA drastically underestimated the cost of implementing its EID rule. Now states are running out of tags, and the financial burden is falling on independent producers. Secretary Rollins must act swiftly to repeal this rule before it does more damage.

And what about the Beef Checkoff? It might have started with good intentions, but today it’s nothing more than a free-for-all money grab. Lobbying groups funnel millions of dollars through so-called “administrative fees” and then actively work against the producers paying into the mandatory program. It’s time for full transparency in the program or we need to scrap the program altogether and rebuild it as a voluntary system that truly serves cattle producers.

The bottom line is this: if we want to keep young families in rural America and bring life back to Main Street, we need action not more of the status quo. We need policies that promote competition, support independent producers, and prioritize American food security.

This isn’t just about cattle. It’s about the future of rural America.

By Ron Volk, R-CALF USA Region III Director