Vore Family Legacy Intertwines Ranching with Archeological Study

A ranching family, a national Interstate project, and the discovery of buffalo bones buried deep; created a challenge and an opportunity for a Wyoming ranch couple, Woody and Doris Vore. Unexpectedly, their rich ranching heritage became intertwined with a legacy of education and research that shares archeological discoveries with the world.

The Vore family homesteaded and ranched, raising Hereford cattle, near the eastern Wyoming border beginning in 1881. Nestled beside the Bear Lodge Mountains near the Red Valley, life was good for the Vore family. As the family’s cattle herd increased in size, the Vores acquired adjacent land including the Steward Ranch to the south in 1928. It was on the Vore ranch that Woodrow (Woody), and his wife, Doris raised their family of a girl and three boys.

In late 1969, national news of plans and surveys for Interstate 90 to be built across the United States spread. The interstate would cut through Wyoming and Vore Ranch as the roadway stretched across Midwest states. Per eminent domain accessioning procedures, local landowners were provided a financial settlement for the land that was procured for the new roadway.

On the Vore property, there was concern of the land stability because of the presence of gypsum and a large sinkhole located directly in the proposed path. According to family member, Ted Vore, the Wyoming Department of Transportation created a crude road into the sinkhole and used a small rig to drill several holes in the bottom. When substantial quantities of buffalo bone were found, plans for the path of the interstate was deterred slightly to the south. At that time, archaeologists from the University of Wyoming were notified of the discovery. Along with retaining ownership of the land and the sinkhole, the family now faced the challenge of dealing with the large deposits of buffalo bones buried beneath the sinkhole.

Archeological exploration and study quickly determined the location had been the site of a buffalo jump utilized by native tribes for a kill and butcher site between 1500-1800. In the 1970’s George Frison of the University of Wyoming headed up the research of the site working with Woody and Doris. In 1989, the ranch family donated the sinkhole to the University of Wyoming with the idea of research and construction of a cultural Visitor Center. Due to limited finances, the University returned the land to the Vore family. In 2001 the Vore family deeded the land with sinkhole to the non-profit Vore Buffalo Foundation. The Foundation manages the site with with the mission to preserve the Vore Site for future generations and to realize its potential for scientific, educational and cultural programs, creating a world-class educational, and cultural center at the site.

It is estimated about 10 percent of the site has been excavated leaving the potential for future decades of continued scientific research in areas of archaeology, tribalethno history, zoology, geology and paleoclimatic studies. Dozens of technical papers have been published over the years based on data gleaned from research from the Vore site. A sampling of these papers are available on the Vore Buffalo Jump website.

Ted, son of Woody, says, “Dad felt strongly the site should to be used for education and research. He wanted its purpose to be based on archeological findings, insisting it wasn’t to be just a tourist attraction.” This mindset continues to guide the Vore family and the Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation.

The Vore Buffalo Jump Foundation includes a member of the Vore family. Ted, the son of Woody and Doris, serves on the board as well as maintaining an active role in the everyday duties of the site. A sister, Judy and her husband Jim Lund, worked diligently to preserve a substantial amount of bones excavated by the University. Meanwhile, Dann, another son and his wife, Mary continue to live on the family ranch within view of the Buffalo Jump Site.

In addition to Frison, area residents and busineses have been instrumental in the development of the historic site. The Wyatt family from Sundance has been involved in the site for decades beginning with Glen’s involvement in the formation of the Foundation. His daughter, Jackie, now serves as the president of the board. Jackie comments, “My dad encouraged me to be involved in the Buffalo Jump Site. I am excited to be working with the Foundation and the Vore family on this historic site to share the history, artifacts, and research of the site.”

Although only a small percentage of the site has been excavated, substantial research completed provides extensive documentation about the Plains Indians and the use of the sinkhole to kill and butcher buffalo. Through the e@orts of the Vore family and the site’s Foundation, the public is invited to visit the site throughout the summer at its location along I90 in Wyoming by taking Exit 199 or Exit 205. A short detour o@ the Interstate provides visitors a visual, up-close, hands-on experience of the remnants of life on the prairie years ago.

Within the confines of a tipi shaped building, the Foundation created an interpretative center that shares the story of Plains Indian life. Visitors learn about the Vore Family and the research and education of the site before trekking down the sinkhole to view the archeological work.

At the bottom of the sink hole, visitors are immersed in layers of soil deposits and bones, bones, bones. A steel structure protecting current excavation work provides an area for interpretative displays including actual skulls and bones of buffalo and wolfdogs, and tools for killing and butchering the buffalo.

The Vore ranching family’s roots run deep in the Red Valley area since their arrival nearly 150 years ago. Through the years, the family cultivated the land, mindful of the bounty the prairieland provided as they raised cattle and their families.

And, when an unexpected twist in their lives arrived with the interstate and subsequently the discovery of an abundance of buffalo bones, Woody and Doris rose to the challenge of supporting archeological education and research. Their choices and those of later generations provide opportunities for local, regional and worldwide study, education and research of early life in the area. Through their e@orts, the Vore family built a legacy of explementary stewardship of the land and the treasures it holds.

The National Historic Vore Buffalo Jump Site is straddled by the Vore ranch to the north and Interstate 90 to the south. It is located a few miles west of Beulah, WY. IMG_1147

Doris Vore, George Frison with his wife, June, and Woody Vore are pictured in the sinkhole of the buffalo jump. This photo was taken in the early stages of excavation, in 1971. Photo courtesy of Vore Buffalo Jump.

Screenshot

The archeological study and preservation of some of the bones from 20,000 buffalo killed and butchered at the site are on display for the public to view. IMG_1158

Standing near the top of the Vore Buffalo Jump Site are Jackie Wyatt, Foundation President, and Ted Vore, family member and Foundation Treasurer. Behind them, the walking path winds downward into the sinkhole. Karen Holzer | For Tri-State Livestock News IMG_1064

More information on the Historic Vore Buffalo Jump is available on their website and their Facebook page.