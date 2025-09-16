Waechter-Mead named director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Lincoln, Nebraska, Sept. 15, 2025 — Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead has been named director of the Beef Quality Assurance program in Nebraska. The nationally coordinated, state-implemented program provides beef producers with science-based practices for raising cattle under optimum management and care.

Waechter-Mead serves as the lead educator at the Webster County Extension Services in Red Cloud. In the new role as director, she will oversee statewide training and certification for beef producers while collaborating with industry partners and Nebraska Extension specialists to promote animal health, welfare and beef quality.

“The Beef Quality Assurance program is a cornerstone of consumer trust in beef,” Waechter-Mead said. “I’m excited to support Nebraska producers by providing tools and training that ensure cattle are raised responsibly and sustainably while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Nebraska is the nation’s top commercial cattle feeding state and consistently ranks near the top in cow-calf production. The state’s Beef Quality Assurance program certifies thousands of producers annually, ensuring beef raised in Nebraska meets rigorous standards for animal care and food safety.

Waechter-Mead, who holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and master’s degree in veterinary science, has worked extensively with livestock producers through Nebraska Extension. Her expertise spans herd health, producer education and on-the-ground collaboration with ranchers and feedlot operators.

“Dr. Waechter-Mead brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to this role,” said Randy Saner, livestock systems program area leader. “Her leadership will strengthen Nebraska’s BQA program and reinforce the state’s reputation as a global leader in beef production.”For more information on the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance program, visit https://bqa.unl.edu .

–UNL