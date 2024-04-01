Wagonhammer Ranch Total Performance Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 20, 2024

Location: at the ranch – Bartlett, NE

Auctioneer: Ronn Cunningham & Cody Lowderman

Averages:

148 Angus Bulls $5,820

23 Charolais Bulls $4,217

33 Simmental Bulls $8,575

24 Angus open heifers $2,863

8 Charolais open heifers $2,312

3 Simmental open heifers $4,000



Top Simmental Bulls

Lot 204 – $88,000. ADV Compass L3574 ; DOB: 3/11/23 ; Sire: Hook’s Galileo 210G ; MGS: LBRS Genisis G69. Sold to River Creek Farms of Manhattan, KS.



Lot 207 – $16,000. ADV Galileo L4799 ; DOB: 3/9/23 ; Sire: Hood’s Galileo 210G ; MGS: EGL Firesteel 103F. Sold to Apex Cattle of Dannebrog, NE.



Lot 188 – $14,000. WR Eagle L4716 ; DOB: 2/2/23 ; Sire: Hook’s Eagle 6E ; MGS: W/C United 956Y. Sold to River Creek Farms of Manhattan, KS.



Top Angus Bulls

Lot 1 – $15,000. WAR Salvation E24 L4020 ET ; DOB: 3/6/23 ; Sire: SG Salvation ; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. Sold to ADR Cattle of Roanoke, VA.



Lot 5 – $12,000. WAR Salvation E241 L4022 ET ; DOB: 3/7/23 ; Sire: SG Salvation ; MGS: Connealy Arsenal 2174. Sold to Rebel Ridge of Milburn, NE.



Lot 64 – $12,000. WAR Currency L101 ; DOB: 2/20/23 ; Sire: WAR Currency H028 ; MGS: WAR Obsidian E056. Sold to Dwayne Scar of Earlham, IA.



It was a great day for the Wolf Family and Wagonhammer Ranches on March 20th. It was a bit breezy outside but the crowd packed in the sale facility and competed for quality Angus, SimAngus and Charolais genetics. It was a stout offering from front to back across all breeds and resulted and a successful day. Congratulations to the Wagonhammer Crew on another great sale.