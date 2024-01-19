Wagyu PVP Will Provide Integrity, Authenticity: Program will allow Wagyu breeders to validate beef quality to consumers



For Immediate Release from the American Wagyu Association, by Burt Rutherford

“Our goal with this program is to create authenticity and trust and take back Wagyu.”

That statement by Dr. Shelia Pantikin, president of the American Wagyu Association (AWA), introduced Wagyu breeders to the Process Verified Program (PVP) the AWA will implement to help members authenticate and add value to their cattle.

Speaking during the recent World Wagyu Conference in San Antonio, Pantikin assured members that the program will be voluntary. However, she asserted that participating in the Wagyu PVP will be to their advantage.

That’s because AWA has seen some dilution of the amount of Wagyu genetics in some products marketed as Wagyu beef. For a breed known for beef of exceptional quality and palatability, that’s concerning. In a recent survey, a majority of Wagyu breeders wanted to see delineated Wagyu bloodline percentages on their branded beef labels.

“So now is the time for AWA to ensure that American Wagyu is known as high quality, authentic beef. It’s time for AWA to bring the best of the breed and the highest quality beef in the world outside Japan to American consumers,” Pantikin told Wagyu enthusiasts.

Through a PVP, that can happen, she said. “A PVP increases Wagyu integrity, authenticity, traceability, quality, and value.” Once approved, the PVP will allow Wagyu breeders to add specific claims to their in-house labels. Those claims include:

Source and Age Verification for Traceability Cattle must be born, raised and processed in the U.S. with month of birth recorded. To ensure authenticity, one parent must be registered fullblood or purebred. To ensure that, participants in the voluntary program must submit DNA samples to ensure parentage and traceability.

“Random samples will be audited to ensure authenticity,” Pantikin said. “That means if a consumer or journalist of whoever walks into a restaurant and wants to know where that steak came from, they can take a sample.” Methodology will be established for submitting the sample and it will be traceable back to the farm or ranch where the steak came from, the age of the animal and the percentage Wagyu.

Quality Quality standards for the program will be based on achieving or exceeding USDA marbling scores of abundant for fullblood and purebred Wagyu and slightly abundant for percentage Wagyu beef. Standards will be developed using instrument grading to establish levels of marbling above the levels USDA uses.

AWA has been working with USDA for more than a year and anticipates it will submit the application in late 2023. After the PVP is approved and implemented, participating Wagyu breeders can add the PVP logo to their branded beef labels, as can retail stores and restaurants. “It will not replace your current branding, but will be similar to a Good Housekeeping seal of approval.”

To that end, the PVP on the label will serve as a marketing tool to show Wagyu’s credibility, she added. “We want to define for the U.S. consumer what American Wagyu beef is and ultimately bring the value back to you, our member.”

For more information: Dr. Robert Williams, AWA Executive Director

208-262-8100 robert.williams@wagyu.org