Walk, Ride, Rodeo – The True Grit of Amberley Snyder

A movie is about to be released that will rock your soul! It will make chills run down your back and tears run out of your eyes. The breath will catch in your throat as your heart skips a beat to watch a beautiful blond paraplegic strapped to her saddle charge into a big arena on a beautiful horse running wide open. She sets and turns a barrel without hardly slowing down…rockets on through the two remaining turns and across the finish line never weakening…then hangs tough in that harsh jarring stop just before she and her horse hit the fence.

Your mind gasps, "But, nine years ago she lost control while driving her pickup and her back was broken, her spine damaged, she couldn't feel her legs!

Doctors and specialists tried to give Amberley Snyder that memo…she tore it up and put it in the trash. She was back in the saddle on her favorite horse in four months!

Serving as Utah State FFA President at the time of her life-changing accident the stunning blonde athlete had already prepared her retirement speech for State Convention. Her title? Overcoming Adversity

She had no inkling when she chose that subject and wrote those words, just how real they'd be to her when she delivered them. Amberley Snyder went out on that stage in a wheelchair and gave her speech and was later messaged by a young man who said he had determined to commit suicide as soon as state FFA Convention was over, but Amberley's speech turned him around.

That set one major course for Amberley's future. "I have spoken in 36 states over the past 5 years. I have been able to speak to groups from elementary schools up to college as well as conferences and conventions," she says. "The largest speech I did was in 2015 at the National FFA Convention where there were over 13 thousand in attendance for my session. My life now is targeted towards speaking as well as my horses. I speak at least 50 times a year all over the nation as well as into Canada."

Such a rigorous schedule is physically and mentally exhausting. Amberly's horses rescue her. "I am lucky enough to ride when I am home," she says. "I earned my Women's Professional Rodeo Association Card and compete in the Wilderness Circuit."

That's part of Amberley's miracle – multitudes of eager, talented cowgirls never attain those goals. We asked her "How?"

"I have modifications including a seat belt, velcro straps for my legs, a nylon strap on my left hip and a seat made by ROHO. I communicate with my horses through my hands and my voice," the cowgirl replied.

ROHO is a company serving people with disabilities that "takes a personal approach to wheelchairs and seating systems" and proudly declares "We are not afraid to go against convention to find new ways to use technology to improve lives."

"With my physical recovery, I can feel to my knees in most places," Amberley says. "I have a standing frame at home. When I am there, I stand every day. Standing is so beneficial for me in all aspects. It feels good for me to stand up mentally and physically. I am able to stretch my body out as well as allow my bones to be weight bearing. Riding and choring horses also keeps me in shape, so I try to stay involved as much as possible."

WALK RIDE RODEO will soon light up silver screens everywhere, an American biopic directed by Conor Allyn from a screenplay by Sean Dwyer, Dan Goforth and Greg Cope White. The Netflix production will star Missi Pyle, Spencer Locke, Bailey Chase and Sherri Shepherd. Locke will play Amberley Snyder. Other cast members include Alyvia Alyn Lind, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Bailey Chase, Sherri Shepherd, Barbara Alyn Woods, Max Ehrich, Raleigh Cain, Catharine E. Jones, Kenneth Miller, Lee Dawson, Mitchell Hoog, David DeLao, Matt Medrano, Stephanie Hill, Krista Bradley, J. Nathan Simmons, Bob Jesser, David Christian Welborn, Michael Slusher, David Hight, Lorri Oliver and Karen Sisneros. Cinematography is by Thomas L. Callaway with music by Sean Murray.

"The film has been a work in progress for 6 or 7 years," Amberley explains. "It worked through two production companies and numerous writers to be ready for the screen. Netflix picked up my story March of 2018. We filmed last summer in New Mexico and the release is March 8 of this year!"

Learning curves are old hat to Amberley. She says, "It was a learning experience to be involved. I was my own stunt double so I was able to be on set for a good portion of the film. My littlest sister was also a stunt double, so between us both we did any of the barrel racing segments.

"They did a good job portraying my story, but definitely did "Hollywood-up" a few places. It was so exciting to see how many moving parts go into the making of just one scene," she explains. "My family felt a range of emotions re-living the story and seeing firsthand what I went through."

If there is any regret in Amberley regarding the film, this is it: "My family is such a huge part of my journey; I wish they had captured that more on screen. I hope people enjoy it as well as gain strength from watching when it is released!"

You can find further information on the film and watch the trailer here:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5848416/ F