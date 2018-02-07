Walk Through a Pierce Homes Modular House at the MATE

Billings, MT–The recipe for success sometimes seems elusive. What may work for one business is the downfall of another. The ingredients for Pierce; Homes, RV's, Flooring, and Carpet Barn, are hard work, honesty, trust, and taking extreme care of customers, suppliers, employees and giving back to the community.

The business empire of Pierce started with one man, George R. Pierce, selling "experienced automobiles," a creative name for used cars. Through the 20s and 30s his employees worked with him, instead of for him. Respect for men and boys during tough times made for a loyal staff.

The car business morphed into a linoleum floor business. After World War II George's sons, John, Frank, and George joined the business. Carpet was then added to the flooring options, as well as travel trailers and mobile homes. As the business grew the Pierce's moved store locations within Billings to accommodate the additional products. In 1967 they expanded to a store in Bozeman.

The world famous Carpet Barn was added to their repertoire of businesses in 1972, followed by a store in Missoula, a large warehouse in Billings, a store in Great Falls, and a store in Butte.

The list of products, services and locations is extensive. The Pierce family knows what it takes to grow a business. Currently the Geo. R. Pierce Inc. employs 170 people all across the state of Montana.

For the first time, Pierce Homes will have a house on display during the MATE Show, February 15-17 at MetraPark in Billings. The model home is an Ironwood – a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 29'8 by 64' house.

Recommended Stories For You

Those who attend the MATE show will be able to walk through the house for a chance to see all the features. The home will be located on the West side of the Expo Building.

MATE show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free tickets can be picked up at First Interstate Bank locations, from vendors, the NILE office, and printed off online. Without a ticket entrance costs $7.

For more on the MATE Show and Home and Health Expo, visit http://www.themateshow.com

–MATE