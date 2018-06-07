Wall High School Rodeo
June 7, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Clark, Kaden Black Hawk, 56.0
2. Wolken, Bradey New Underwood, 0.0
3. Alexander, Hunter Custer, 0.0
4. Escue, Cade New Underwood, 0.0
5. Clifford, Clancy Porcupine, 0.0
6. Swallow, Lante' Batesland, 0.0
7. Buck, Cody Rapid City, 0.0
Barrel Racing
1. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 16.487
2. Brown, Wacey Piedmont, 16.668
3. Robinson, Jeryn Martin, 16.939
4. Reinert, Trista Wall, 16.973
5. Clemetson, Allison Keystone, 16.953
6. Larive, Shania Sturgis, 17.159
7. Rayhill, Keisha Martin, 17.497
8. Peterson, Jessica Rapid City, 16.974
9. Caspers, Tessa New Underwood, 17.284
10. Elshere, Jenna Quinn, 17.150
Breakaway Roping
1. Gilbert, Sawyer Buffalo, 2.650
2. Rising, Kenadi Rapid City, 3.070
3. Caspers, Tessa New Underwood, 3.070
4. Louden, Carissa Martin, 4.100
5. March, Cassidy Hot Springs, 100.000
6. Williams, Jaicee Wall, 3.990
7. Reinert, Trista Wall, 4.550
8. Swallow, Jimi Dawn Buffalo Gap, 7.590
9. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 12.480
10. Larive, Shania Sturgis, 4.660
Bull Riding
1. Swallow, Lante' Batesland, 70.0
2. Hartshorn, David Rapid City, 65.0
3. Grant, Kane Whitewood, 0.0
4. Janis, Trayton Kyle, 0.0
5. Allen, Tee Martin, 0.0
6. Austin, Beau White Owl, 0.0
7. Bowden, Logan Hermosa, 0.0
8. Elshere, Trey Quinn, 0.0
Boy's Cutting
1. Mattson, Bodie Sturgis, 67.0
Goat Tying
1. Rayhill, Keisha Martin, 7.910
2. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 7.780
3. Brewer, Miranda Rapid City, 9.450
4. Gilbert, Sawyer Buffalo, 100.000
5. Brown, Wacey Piedmont, 8.500
6. Caspers, Tessa New Underwood, 9.170
7. Montague, Taylin New Underwood, 9.420
8. Clemetson, Allison Keystone, 8.530
9. Sawvell, Kassidy Quinn, 9.040
10. Williams, Jaicee Wall, 10.420
Girl's Cutting
1. Mckay, Jayton Wall, 70.0
2. Gilbert, Sawyer Buffalo, 70.5
3. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 69.5
4. Clemetson, Allison Keystone, 69.0
5. Hunt, Jimmie Jean Faith, 67.0
6. March, Cassidy Hot Springs, 68.5
7. Heitsch, Whitley Hermosa, 66.0
8. Buettner, Jordyn Box Elder, 0.0
Pole Bending
1. Reinert, Trista Wall, 21.440
2. Brewer, Miranda Rapid City, 21.658
3. Elshere, Jenna Quinn, 22.473
4. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 21.026
5. Peterson, Jessica Rapid City, 21.231
6. Swallow, Jimi Dawn Buffalo Gap, 22.044
7. West, Jaycie New Underwood, 22.844
8. Larive, Shania Sturgis, 100.000
9. Caspers, Kassidy New Underwood, 21.411
10. Clemetson, Allison Keystone, 22.453
Reined Cow Horse
1. March, Cassidy Hot Springs, 140.0
2. Pauley, Emilee Wall, 136.0
3. Caspers, Kassidy New Underwood, 131.0
4. Hunt, Jimmie Jean Faith, 130.0
5. Mattson, Bodie Sturgis, 131.5
6. Buettner, Jordyn Box Elder, 123.5
Saddle Bronc
1. Wilson, Cash Wall, 71.0
2. Elshere, Trey Quinn, 65.0
3. Williamson, Tanner Rapid City, 63.0
4. Swallow, Lante' Batesland, 61.0
5. Tipton, Mason Box Elder, 0.0
6. Thompson, Luke New Underwood, 0.0
7. Elshere, Talon Hereford, 0.0
8. Lemmel, Logan Whitewood, 0.0
9. Ward, Ridge Martin, 0.0
10. Thompson, Rowdy New Underwood, 0.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt Hot Springs, 8.290
2. Grill, Chance Ardmore, 8.980
3. Clark, Kolter New Underwood, 28.230
4. Schaack, Wynn Wall, 100.000
5. Smith, Nolan Rapid City, 8.750
6. Byrne, Tyler Martin, 100.000
7. Eisenbraun, Tate Wall, 100.000
8. Lemmel, Logan Whitewood, 100.000
9. Perry, Owen Rapid City, 100.000
10. Escue, Cade New Underwood, 100.000
Team Roping
1. Fite, Tanner Hermosa, 8.100
2. Schaack, Wynn Wall, 8.100
3. Reinert, Trista Wall, 15.690
4. Wilson, Cash Wall, 15.690
5. Derner, Chance New Underwood, 24.010
6. Lockhart, Thane Oelrichs, 24.010
7. Nutter, Rio Rapid City, 10.960
8. Mattson, Bodie Sturgis, 10.960
9. Pirrung, Payton Hartford, 15.760
10. Tibbitts, Wyatt Hot Springs, 15.760
Tiedown
1. Fite, Tanner Hermosa, 11.430 9.00 10.410 9.00 18.00
2. Lockhart, Thane Oelrichs, 13.290 8.00 10.230 10.00 18.00
3. Derner, Chance New Underwood, 10.790 10.00 12.970 4.00 14.00
4. Byrne, Tyler Martin, 13.520 7.00 12.620 5.00 12.00
5. Mattson, Bodie Sturgis, 100.000 0.00 10.500 8.00 8.00
6. Nutter, Rio Rapid City, 14.670 6.00 13.930 1.00 7.00
7. Roberts, Cord Rapid City, 17.780 0.00 11.130 7.00 7.00
8. Mcpherson, Marty Piedmont, 22.860 0.00 12.210 6.00 6.00
9. Glines, Garrett Chadron, Ne 15.130 5.00 100.000 0.00 5.00
10. Grill, Chance Ardmore, 15.250 3.00 13.260 2.00 5.00
–Wall High School Rodeo