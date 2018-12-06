Wall Meats Implements New Community Outreach Program

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is proud to call Wall Meats an Affiliate Member and recognizes their efforts in promoting local beef in the Wall School District. Owners Ken Charfauros and Janet Niehaus have been busy working with some great people to help bring this community outreach program to reality. On Wednesday Dec. 5, the program kicked off with the first animal coming from Shasta and Josh Geigle, area producers. The first meal from this locally raised beef will be enjoyed by kids in the Wall School District on Jan. 4.

SDSGA board member Ty Littau said, "This is a great program! Getting local meat into the school lunch program is not as hard as some might think. Various state inspected meat plants are already approved to do it." Chafauros echoed his sentiments, "Really it was quite an easy process" he said, adding "even getting the nutritional facts wasn't hard with the help of a calculating tool from the USDA".

With the help from some area producers and the team at Wall meats donating some time and efforts as well, this is sure to be a successful program. "There have been similar programs started at various school districts in Wyoming such as Converse County, said Harding County Rancher Linda Gilbert. "We are hoping to do something similar here in Buffalo," she added.

The students are sure to be the biggest beneficiaries of the program with good wholesome beef in their meals. Gilbert also mentioned that there are even programs in Wyoming schools that reward students' efforts in reading, citizenship, and other areas with a steak lunch! "What an opportunity to teach kids about pasture to plate and where their food comes from. These are lessons that will stick with kids for a long time past their school days," commented Littau.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association