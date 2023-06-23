Waln, Byrne purchase Martin Livestock

When it was time to sell, Ross Ringling didn’t have to look far to find the right person to buy Martin Livestock.

Ringling, who owned the Martin, South Dakota auction barn for four years, sold it recently to Joe and Laney Waln along with Trent and Melissa Byrne and their families. Joe and Trent, both from the Martin area, had both worked at the barn, with Joe having been in the yard “all the time,” – working as the manager for the past year.

Waln has worked at the barn for most of his life and wanted the barn to stay alive for the families in his community, including his own. In fact, you could say the auction market business is in his genes.

Joe and Laney and their children Bodey, Billy, Madi, Rei and Saya. Joe Waln | Courtesy photo image-3

“I pretty much grew up at that salebarn. My grandpa, Billy Porch ran it from 1984 to 1994. But they had been involved since 1951. Brad Otte, my uncle, ran it from 1994 to 2019,” he said.

Now Joe and Laney, along with Trent and Melissa Byrne, are the new owners.

“We’ve been managing it for about a year. Trent’s been by my side through the whole thing,” said Waln.

No big staff changes are planned. Waln said he plans to replace the wood pens with steel wherever possible, and bring in more cattle and buyers.

“Bennett County has a lot of high-quality cattle. We’d like to show the world how good the cattle are in Bennett County and the area,” said Waln.

“There are a lot of generational ranches here in Bennett County. They’ve been raising cattle the same way for 35 plus years, it shows within their herds – their cattle are deep with quality genetics. We also have a lot of feed so the guys can get their cattle to certain weights and make them attractive to the buyers,” he said.

With more producers moving their calving dates later into the spring, and shortening their breeding times, Waln expects to see more grass cattle in the spring time and more open heifers in the fall.

Byrne expects his role to be similar to what he’s already been doing the past few years – sorting and working cattle in the yards, as well as other duties that come up.

An annual catalog horse sale is a big draw for Martin Livestock and the two new owners have consigned horses to the sale in the past, and will continue to do so. Both families ranch north of Martin and both of them also raise performance horses.

Joe’s wife Laney is the office manager and their children, especially oldest boys, can be found helping sort cattle in the back.

Trent’s two sons, who are out of school, help with cattle work in the barn quite often. His daughter is still in school, but helps when she can.

His wife Melissa, a school teacher, is unable to attend sales during the school year, but has helped update the website and handled other internet aspects of the business.

Trent and Melissa Byrne are owners in Martin LIvestock, along with Joe and Laney Waln. Melissa Byrne | Courtesy photo byrneUntitled-5

Ringling, from Platte, South Dakota, who owned the barn for the past four years, said his biggest challenge and reason for selling was the distance between his home and the barn. He said local owners will be good for the barn, and he believes the new owners are a good fit. “I think that will be a strong suit. People are loyal to the town,” he said.

He has good memories from this time there, and he appreciates the good people he met. “There are a lot of good honest people in the Martin area. I’ll miss that part of it,” he said.

Martin Livestock holds regular sales on Mondays.

The horse sale will be Aug. 12., 2023.