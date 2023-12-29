Walz to run for Nebraska Representative

John Walz announces bid for 3rd Congressional District of Nebraska

Hastings, NE — John Walz, a resident of Hastings, has proudly announced his candidacy for the Republican primary in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District. As a devoted Christian, John’s life embodies his unwavering commitment to God, family, and country. A United States Marine Corps veteran, seasoned engineer, and successful entrepreneur, he stands alongside his wife of over three decades, raising a loving family of ten children.

For John Walz, God, family, and country isn’t a mere saying—it’s his guiding principle.

His deep-rooted understanding of American history reveals the providential moments that shaped the birth of the world’s freest nation. John is well-versed in both historical narratives and present-day challenges facing the nation. He asserts a firm grasp on the overt intentions of America’s adversaries—be it the communists, radical Islam, or global elites—who openly plot the downfall of the nation.

In John’s vision to safeguard the nation’s future, he advocates for these crucial steps:

1) Get down on our knees and invoke God’s intervention.

2) Learn why and how the US was founded.

3) Learn who the enemies are and their plans to defeat America.

4) Work to put courageous patriots into all elected positions.

Walz states, “I am seeking many volunteers and contributions ASAP because the runway is short.” referring to his late entry into the race. He can be emailed at john@magawalz.com or contacted through his campaign website. Walz adamantly states that for the sake of our kids, and all future generations, we must

Save the Republic, we must vote MAGA, we must vote Walz for US Congress. For more information about John Walz and his stance on important issues visit: MAGAWALZ.com

–John Walz