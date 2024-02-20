Wasem Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/15/2024

Location: Wix Sale Barn, Richardton, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages: 50 Yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $5,760

18 Registered Yearling heifers avg. $2,378

118 Commercial Red Angus Yearling heifers avg. $2,074



Chris & Jolyn Wasem and girls Kacee & Braelen held the 12th Annual Wasem Red Angus sale at the Wix barn just south of Richardton ND. This is a young family with a lot of enthusiasm for Red Angus cattle and the cattle industry as a whole. The bulls were in great sale condition, fed for growth and longevity. The small selection of registered heifers were a great representation of the growing cowherd and were also very well accepted.



Top bulls:

Lot 3, WSM Quarterback 3156L, Apr. 11, 2023 son of WSM Quarterback 060H x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A to Northern Lites Red Angus, Opheim, MT for $16,000.



Lot 2, WSM Asset 3027L, Mar. 12, 2023 son of PIE Asset 1276 x WSM Jullian 716E to Klay Oland, Red Angus Leonard, ND for $10,000.



Lot 6, WSM Relentless 3009L, Mar. 5, 2023 son of STRA Relentless x 9 Mile Statesman 9215 to Jon & Patty Tebelius, Bowden, ND for $9,750.



Lot 5, WSM Asset 3091L, Mar. 23, 2023 son of PIE Asset 1276 x Red U-2 Reckoning 149A to Tate Harris, Dunn Center, ND for $9,500.



Lot 10, WSM Franchise 3064L, Mar. 17, 2023 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x WFL Merlin 018A to Joe & Darci Schettler, Kildeer, ND for $9,250.



Lot 19, WSM Quarterback 3103L, Mar. 29, 2023 son of WSM Quarterback 060H x PFFR Power Deal 428 to Austin Patten, Arnegard, ND for $9,250.

Northern Lites Red Angus picked up a top herd sire prospect at the Wasem Red Angus sale. 5bed497d82d3-Northern_Lites_2

Troy Severson, Belmond, IA selected a couple of Wasem Red Angus bulls. 1b21ec62da1c-Severson