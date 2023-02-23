Wasem Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Feb. 16, 2023



Location: Wix Sale Barn, Richardton, ND



Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar



Averages:

55 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $5,564

10 Bred Heifers – $2,520

70 Commercial Yearling open heifers – $1,875



This was a very nice sale for Chris and Jolyn Wasem and girls for the annual Wasem Red Angus Production sale. This was their 11th annual sale, showcasing some new herd sires along with tried and true proven Red Angus sires. The bred heifers were right out of the replacement pen and only in the sale because of the later calving dates.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 2, WSM Quarterback 2104K, 3/22/2022 son of PIE Quarterback 789 x Basin Hobo 0545 to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT for $16,000.



Lot 4, WSM Franchise 2063K, 3/19/2022 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x PIE Quarterback 789 to Jon Tebeliun, Bowden, ND for $11,500.



Lot 9, WSM Wentyard 2035K, 3/16/2022 son of 9 Mile Went Yard 0700 x Andras Fusion R236 to Max Robinson, Amidon,ND for $9,500.



Lot 17, WSM Enterprize 1016K, 3/14/2022 son of 9 MIle Enterprize 6305 x LJC Mission Statement P27 to Pat McGee, Rhame, ND for $8,750.



Lot 5, WSM Enterprize 2029K, 3/15/2022 son of 9 MIle Enterprize 6305 x BHR Banker 142 to Brady Leiseth, Arnegard, ND for $8,500.

Todd and Melvin Leland, Leland Red Angus got a Wasem bull.

Clay Ferebe, Haliday, ND picked up several Wasem Red Angus bulls.

McGee Ranch, Rhame ND, repeat Wasem Red Angus buyers.

