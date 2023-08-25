Waste not, want not: Studies show grazing may be beneficial to CRP land and habitat

Infographic from Ward Laboratories image-38

With severe drought in effect across many areas in the region, producers may turn to utilizing emergency Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) haying and grazing practices.

While CRP hay is well-known for being a low-quality forage, many farmers and ranchers must rely on putting up these acres to use as a base forage to stretch their feed throughout the winter.

The goals of the program, administered by the USDA and FSA, are to convert erodible crop land into permanently covered grassland to protect environmentally sensitive lands and wildlife.

During periods of drought these lands are opened to emergency haying and grazing to relieve livestock producers during forage supply shortages. CRP lands are only opened to haying and grazing after primary nesting season. Nesting season varies from state to state, but most of the dates fall during the prime of haying season.

Due to these regulations, CRP hay is often harvested at a very mature state, and not at the optimal time for quality forage production.

Rebecca Kern-Lunbery, a Feed Testing Product Manager and Strategist at Ward Laboratories, decided to explore the nutritional value of CRP haying and grazing to learn more about how we can improve CRP land to make it work better for not only the producer, but also the land and species that inhabit those acres.

Kern-Lunbery presented her findings at the Nebraska Grazing Conference.

CRP hay samples submitted to Ward Laboratories, INC. by zip-code. Primarily, forage samples were submitted by Nebraska beef producers, but some samples were submitted by producers in surrounding states. map

Kern-Lunbery examined the nutritional value of CRP hay samples that had been submitted to Ward from 2012 to 2021 to determine the viability of harvesting and storing CRP hay and the effects that grazing can have on the quality of CRP land as well as the species that claim CRP land for habitat.

Samples were analyzed for crude protein, acid detergent fiber, and neutral detergent fiber digestibility using NIR consortium equations and calibrations.

Initially, 76.42 percent (n = 431) of the CRP hay samples had crude protein concentrations less than the requirement. Additionally, 81.56 percent (n = 460) of the CRP hay samples had TDN based on ADF lower than the requirement. Overall, 90.07 percent (n = 508) of the CRP hay samples would require supplementation of protein, energy, or both.

“It’s no surprise, I think we all know that CRP has low quality, Lunbery said. “It was really just showing the data for what we all already know, and that we’re going to have to supplement that.”

Kern-Lunbery then highlighted two studies in her talk which discussed the effects of grazing on avian species and habitats.

She found that incorporating grazing into CRP acres may enhance avian habitat. A study cited in her talk by Millenbah et al., found that unmanaged CRP lands had a declining benefit to bird species abundance, diversity, and productivity (1996). Management methods including haying, burning, grazing, and disking and interseeding were found to enhance vegetation and avian species diversity.

It was also found that while grazing during primary nesting season may have some short-term deleterious effects on avian reproduction, these effects are outweighed by the long-term effect of variable forage densities and heights to support a greater variety of grassland bird species on CRP lands.

“Grazing can be beneficial for avian diversity even though it can have positive or negative effects on specific species populations and reproductivity,” Lunbery said.

“Depending on the species that may be a good thing or a bad thing, and how that interacts with other avian species. It may not be worth it to be harvesting and storing CRP hay,” Lunbery said.

Mike Heaton, a lifelong rancher east of Bismarck, North Dakota, finds that in his experiences of putting up CRP hay, proper management practices used throughout the program may be a better fit for land quality and habitat diversity.

“There’s a saying that what’s good for the herd is good for the bird,” Heaton said. “As far as grazing, I don’t think it hurts the bird population one bit.”

Heaton believes that either grazing or haying should be included in the program as management practices due to the detriment of letting the land sit idle for years while in the program.

“When I pulled some land out of the program and started farming it, the land was pretty depleted,” Heaton said. “It takes pretty good management practices to bring it back into its potential productivity.”

According to Heaton, letting land sit in CRP for long contract periods can not only diminish the quality of land, but may also spark additional expenses and issues on neighboring land, even if you are not the owner of any land in the program.

“The first few years, it grew more weeds than it grew grass up until the grass got established,” Heaton said. “Our fences were full of weeds, and it tore a lot of the fences down. We didn’t own any of the CRP, but we got some of the side effects of it and when you’re losing fences to somebody else’s weeds, that’s a real expense.”

Kern-Lunbery reminds farmers and ranchers that substantial supplementation is required when feeding CRP hay and to consider grazing CRP ground and harvesting other pastures at more optimal times.

Grazing CRP provides the opportunity to improve nutritional value of forage intake through all seasons and reduce supplementation need and costs.

Policy makers should also consider reducing grazing restrictions for the potential to improve avian diversity and increase enrollment in CRP programs.