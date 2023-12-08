Water Fight: Federal government sues state of Idaho over water rights

Idaho rancher Paul Nettleton, owner of the Joyce Ranch, in the Owyhee County area is caught up in a fight for his water rights that could impact ranchers across his state and potentially the entire country.

A lawsuit brought by the U.S. government against the State of Idaho will have far-reaching implications for both how water is managed in the West and states’ rights.

Paul’s great grandfather Matthew Joyce settled on the ranch in 1865, pre-dating homesteading in that region. The family raised chickens and milked cows, providing eggs, milk and more to area miners. In 1873 they began raising beef cattle, and filed a homestead in 1890 after the land was surveyed. And the family has added holdings since then, to build an operation that sustains the family even into the 21st century.

Nettleton said his family has used the water in the region far longer than the BLM has existed. Yet, the BLM, under the Department of the Interior, attempted to claim ownership of the water rights decades ago.

Brief History

According to Idaho Farm Bureau government affairs specialist, Russ Hendricks, the state of Idaho began adjudicating water rights in Idaho’s Snake River Basin (southern Idaho) in the late 1980s. As is the case with many western states, Idaho’s water law provides a right to the beneficial user of the water. During this adjudication process in the ’80s and ’90s, many ranchers considered claiming their stockwater rights on federally administered grazing allotments through the state, but were convinced by the federal government to withdraw their claims, being told that the government was prepared for a lengthy legal battle. Only a few ranchers ignored the “strong-arming, bullying” by the federal government, said Hendricks. So, according to Hendricks, the federal government ended up with nearly all of the stockwater rights on federal allotments in the Snake River Basin, save for those claimed by Paul Nettleton and Tim Lowry (called the “Joyce” case.) Those men entered what eventually was a 15-year battle with the federal government. Eventually they won their case in the Idaho Supreme Court on the simple premise that the federal government does not own cattle and therefore is not able to put the water to beneficial use.

Hendricks explains that the feds then switched tactics, and claimed that the U.S. Forest Service and BLM were actually putting water to beneficial use, and that the ranchers were agents for the government. He explains that the feds used this argument in the Joyce case, but that the court dismissed the argument, being able to see that ranchers did not travel “out west” to settle, with the intention of working as agents for the government.

The Idaho Supreme Court eventually found in favor of the ranchers in the “Joyce” case in 2007 but did not require the government to pay legal fees. And the ruling did not reverse any of the rights that the government had already garnered. “We won all the way through the courts but it cost us a lot of money,” said Nettleton.

“The government told us at the start, ‘you might win this battle, but we’ll break you.’ Well, we’re still here. It has cost an incredible amount of money, but they didn’t break us,” he said.

“Now they are suing the state saying the federal government should hold the water, not the state,” he explained.

The BLM and FS continue to solicit ranchers who will sign “agency” agreements. “They (the federal agencies) are basically blackmailing and extorting permittees into signing agreements saying that they are agents for the federal government,” said Hendricks. The Idaho Farm Bureau has urged ranchers to be very cautious about signing such agreements.

The good news, according to Hendricks, is two fold. First, ranchers who have signed these agreements can revoke them and gain signatures from the federal agency (BLM or Forest Service) that attest to the revocation. Secondly, more than one entity may claim the rights to a certain portion of water. So even if the BLM or Forest Service has attained the rights to a certain segment of a river or stream, a rancher can also claim that area, as a beneficial user of the water.

And that brings us to the current lawsuit wherein the federal government has filed suit against the state of Idaho in federal district court, saying that they are being discriminated against. Hendricks believes this suit will have far reaching affects, not only for Idaho water users, but for any water users across the country.

The Idaho Farm Bureau has enlisted the help of the Mountain States Legal Foundation in the legal battle.

“As the West developed, a focus was given to preserving and protecting water sources by acknowledging that those who use the water will give it the most protection,” says Ivan London, Senior Attorney with Mountain States Legal Foundation. The Foundation is representing ranchers who have intervened in the lawsuit on the side of the state and to protect ranchers’ rights to use water under Idaho law.

Water for Everyone

Historically, the legal systems in Western states evolved in such a way as to prevent individuals or entities from tying up water resources and hoarding water for speculative or other reasons.

“The Western states have long recognized that the best way to conserve scarce water is to recognize that those who will actually use the water for beneficial purposes those who value it most,” London says. “So those states, have created legal systems acknowledging that a person’s ability to make beneficial use of water is the measure of that person’s right to use the water. But it is also the limit. No one is allowed to have more water than they’re going to use.”

For more than a century, there have been multiple competing claims over who has the right to the land itself amongst the federal government, property owners, and the Western states. It’s common knowledge that the U.S. government owns a lot of land in the Western U.S., and ranchers utilize that land through grazing licenses. Those competing claims extend to claims over who can use the water.

“The question in this specific case is, if there’s water for livestock on those federal lands, who has the ‘right’ to use it—the federal government or the ranchers who are grazing on the federal lands and actually using the water?” says London. “The State of Idaho has codified the state’s longstanding law that says the water belongs to those who use it—in this case, the ranchers.”

In a landmark 2007 case, the Idaho State Supreme Court explained certain aspects of longstanding Idaho water laws, including that ranchers could obtain the right to use Idaho water on federal land for their livestock. The same opinion also pointed out that the federal government was not actually using the stockwater to water its own livestock.

“But in the West, the general rule for water is use it or lose it, and the ranchers were the ones actually using the water,” says London. “In that 2007 case, which involved the same ranchers that have intervened in this case, the Idaho Supreme Court just explained that’s always been the law in Idaho.”

Afterward, the Idaho state legislature established a procedure for orderly administration of stockwater rights subject to forfeiture. Therefore, because the federal government is not using the water on federal lands, they may be subject to a forfeiture proceeding and ultimately lose their stockwater rights, because the water isn’t being beneficially used by livestock. The federal government says that those laws codified after the 2007 case unfairly take away its water rights, but the State of Idaho and the ranchers argue that the laws do not change any rights. They just make clear Idaho law as it has always been and as described in the 2007 case and create a system for dealing with questions over who has the rights to use Idaho stockwater.

Who’s in the Right?

In the current case, which started a year ago, the U.S. government wants to undo the Idaho state laws that were established after the 2007 case—because the government says those laws unfairly punish it. Joyce Livestock Co., LU Ranching Co., Pickett Ranch & Sheep Co., and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation say no—the Idaho state laws are there to protect the right of the ranchers—and others who use water—to use the water based on longstanding Idaho law.

There’s also another factor at play in this case—the fact that the U.S. government is seeking to challenge the statutes as a way of challenging the 2007 case. But it’s too late for the U.S. government to directly challenge the Idaho Supreme Court’s 2007 decision, so it is challenging these codified laws instead.

In most scenarios, if a state is directly challenging the federal government on an issue, the federal government will win. However, water is treated differently. 43 U.S.C. 666(a), also known as the McCarran Amendment, is a federal law that specifically requires the U.S. government to submit themselves to state law administrative processes regarding state water law.

“If the courts rule for the U.S. government, it could be disastrous for ranchers,” London says. “Congress recognized the importance of water rights in the West and ordered the federal government to follow state laws when dealing with Western water. That is what the McCarran Amendment does. The federal government does not like the result of the Idaho Supreme Court’s 2007 opinion, but its arguments about the Idaho statutes are off-target. These statutes only provide a system for getting to the facts and determining who has a right to use the water for their livestock—is it the federal agency, or is it the ranchers, who actually use the water?”

Nettleton says this case will affect every rancher in Idaho that runs on federal land and owns water for livestock and streams that feed into federal land. “Even if you’ve got private water that you’re watering on your own land, that probably came off federal land to get to your private land,” he said.

Nettleton says that when his family began grazing cattle in the area – first dairy cattle, then beef cattle, that there was no need to file for water rights. “They understood, if you were raising cattle there, they drank the water,” he said.

He remembers his dad telling him that standing up for his rights would be the difference between success or failure on the ranch – he had seen it on other ranches. “I’m going to stand up for what’s mine,” Nettleton said.

A hearing is set for January 2024, and London says he believes this case could eventually end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court—so might be far from over.