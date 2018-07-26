Water rights workshop, Rapid City, Sept. 18

The Rapid City office of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Dakota Water Science Center is hosting a public workshop on South Dakota water rights and water law. USGS has invited attorney David Ganje to give the workshop. The program will be held on September 18th at 10 a.m. Mountain time at 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City, SD 57702. The workshop is open to the general public. Admission is free but phone reservations are strongly recommended as space is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 605-385-0330.

–David Ganje Law Office