Watermelon imports growing

“If you are reaching for a slice of melon to cool off from the summer heat, chances are watermelon is your first choice,” the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service said in a chart posted today.”

Since 2000, watermelon has gained a larger share of U.S. melon availability (calculated by adding production and import volumes and then subtracting exports),” ERS said.

“In 2022, watermelon accounted for more than half of U.S. melon availability, double the share of every other melon variety combined.”

“Most of the melons consumed in the United States are grown domestically, but imports are capturing a growing share of the fresh melon market,” ERS added.”

Since the 1980s, imports have increased from an average share of less than 10 percent to almost 40 percent over the last five years. U.S. imports of watermelons now come mostly from Mexico, with increasing volumes from Guatemala and Honduras. Cantaloupe and honeydew imports ship mostly from Guatemala and Honduras, with lower volumes from Mexico.”