Waters Advocacy Coalition Applauds New Clean Water Rule

WASHINGTON – January 23, 2020 – The Waters Advocacy Coalition, a broad cross-section of small businesses, farmers, ranchers and builders, today applauds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps of Engineers) for replacing the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) regulation with a new Clean Water rule that brings much-needed clarity and certainty to enforcement of the Clean Water Act.

The new rule issued by the EPA and Corps of Engineers brings clarity to which level of government – federal or state – oversees dry land that is sometimes wet. The new rule does not change who oversees permanent waterways, such as lakes, rivers, streams and other bodies that always or usually contain water. It does make clear that usually dry areas should not be considered federal waters.

The following is a joint statement by members of the Waters Advocacy Coalition:

“Today’s new clean water rule represents small changes with a big positive impact that is better for the economy and protects the environment. It provides the regulatory clarity and certainty small businesses need to make confident decisions to produce goods and services, create jobs, build infrastructure, grow our food, and strengthen local economies.

“This new rule does not reduce or remove environmental protections of any waters—it simply brings clarity to which level of government oversees which body of water under the federal-state partnership established by the Clean Water Act.

“The Waters Advocacy Coalition is a broad cross-section of farmers, builders, manufacturers and other small businesses committed to protecting the environment and the communities in which we live and work. This new rule accomplishes that goal by bringing clarity to the lines of authority under the federal-state partnership established by the Clean Water Act.”

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said, “Farmers and ranchers care about clean water and preserving the land, which are essential to producing healthy food and fiber and ensuring future generations can do the same. That’s why we support the new clean water rule. It provides clarity and certainty, allowing farmers to understand water regulations without having to hire teams of consultants and lawyers. We appreciate the commitment of the agencies involved and this administration to crafting a new regulation that achieves important regulatory oversight while allowing farmers to farm. Clean water, clear rules.”

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers said, “Manufacturers were proud to wage the court fights that invalidated the overreaching and unreasonable past rule. Today’s announcement bolsters manufacturers’ confidence and empowers us to invest in our communities and expand our work in America, while also continuing our leadership for responsible environmental stewardship. This is the smart, balanced regulation America deserves. And make no mistake: manufacturers will keep our promise to deliver cleaner water for future generations, in our operations and through the innovations we pioneer.”

Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, said, “Today’s announcement brings us a step closer to clean water regulations that are clear and consistent. The new rule distinguishes between waters that are regulated by the federal government and those that are regulated by the states, making it easier for businesses, states and local governments to understand their obligations. We look forward to continued progress on water quality under this sensible regulation and applaud the Administration for their leadership on this important issue.”

Background:

Under the Clean Water Act (CWA), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) have jurisdiction to regulate “navigable” waters. “Navigable” waters are defined in the statute as “the waters of the United States” (WOTUS). Any waters not regulated by the federal government are regulated by the states and local municipalities. On multiple occasions, the Supreme Court has said the federal government has a broad but not unlimited role in the use of public and private land. However, in June 2015, EPA and the Corps finalized a controversial rule that drastically increased their regulatory reach beyond those limits by expanding the definition of WOTUS to include nearly all waters nationwide—and many land areas that only temporarily hold water. In other words, the agencies reinterpreted the law to expand their own jurisdiction beyond what Congress authorized at the expense of the states.

Under the 2015 WOTUS rule, EPA and the Army Corps would have unprecedented permitting and enforcement authority over land use decisions that Congress did not authorize. Farmers with ditches or low spots along their fields must apply for CWA permits for common farming practices, such as changing from one crop to another. It forced construction companies to rethink conventional building practices near any wet area, and property owners faced heavy fines for using their own ponds and creeks if they do not follow strict federal laws. Critical infrastructure projects could be slowed as a result of onerous permitting requirements.

The 2015 WOTUS rule also unlawfully infringed on the role of states in protecting local waterways and granted the federal government nearly unlimited authority to regulate any low spot where rainwater collects. This ambiguous rule also resulted in substantial regulatory uncertainty and legal risk for a broad cross-section of the nation’s economy. The 2015 rule was quickly blocked by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals based on its legal flaws and the potential for it to create significant economic and regulatory burdens.

