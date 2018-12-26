Wayne Lesmeister: 1952-2018

Wayne Lesmeister, age 66 of Belle Fourche, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30 am Friday, December 28, 2018 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 4 to 6pm Thursday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Following, a Wake Service will be held at the church, at 6:30 pm.

Wayne Herbert Lesmeister was born December 1, 1952 in Pierre, SD. He was the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Kearns) Lesmeister. Wayne grew up in Ridgeview and graduated from high school in Gettysburg in 1970. Shortly after graduated, Wayne entered the U.S. National Guard where he served his country. Following his time in the service he came back home to Ridgeview and in 1977 he was married to Jean Marie Heidler in Faith. Following their marriage, Wayne lived in Ridgeview for a time and then moved to Broadus Montana where he ranched for several years. In 1980 he moved to Newell where he ranched for about ten years, before settling in Belle Fourche. In Belle Fourche, Wayne owned and operated some retail businesses on main street for a number of years. In 1987 he started working for Haley's Tri-State Auction and he worked for them for several years. In 1999 he began studying to become an auctioneer at Billings Montana. Following that he came back to the area and worked for Black Tie Auctioneers in Rapid City, and others. His last several years were spent ranching west of Belle Fourche and helping people auction.

Wayne was a quiet man but he was the life of the party when around friends. He took great care of his neighbors and his mother. He enjoyed wood working, and he was a life time square dancer. For many years he was a member of the Buckles and Bows and he loved square dancing. Wayne enjoyed playing practical jokes on people and made a few memories doing it. His sense of humor was great. Wayne will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Wayne is survived by his sons, Shawn (Kachena) of Rozet WY, Justin of Arizona, Cody of Gillette WY; daughter, Kari (Marty) Erivez of Gillette; 3 grandchildren, Shayda, Mary Lynn, and Tripp; mother, Dorothy Lesmeister of Belle Fourche; brothers, Michael (Sandy) of Belle Fourche, James (Deb) of Chadron NE; nieces and nephews, Crystal, Dillon and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his father; and his brother, Robert.