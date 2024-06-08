2024 MCBHS | Wayne Morford Inducted into Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame 

Ninety-one-year-old Wayne Morford has lived his life the cowboy way. From working on sprawling ranches to helping the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale become the success it is today, Wayne earned respect from all around him.

People involved with the iconic sale for years recall that Wayne Woodman Morford was instrumental in running the event in the 1980s. As he was foreman for the Miles City Livestock Commission, he had plenty of interaction with the crew who handled the rough stock portion of the sale. They all worked to increase quality of the horses offered at the sale along with making the experience a memorable weekend for families and rodeo enthusiasts. Wayne worked hard to help create the sale that bucking horse breeders mark every May on their calendars.

On Sunday May 19, during the Xtreme Match Bronc Ride, Wayne will receive a plaque from the MCBHS honoring his dedication to the sale and recognizing his 2024 induction into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. It’s fitting that the World-Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale was named the Legacy Inductee in 2024 at the same induction ceremony.

Receiving the plaque is much deserved for a man who made positive revisions to this historic sale and also dedicated his life to ranching.

“Dad is very proud of being a cowboy,” noted Wayne’s son, John, president of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

Wayne was born June 5, 1932, and grew up in Torrington, Wyoming on an irrigated farm. In 1945 his family moved to a small ranch outside of Sheridan, Wyoming where Wayne was active in school sports, especially football and high school rodeo.

After graduating high school in 1950, he spent the summer helping on a nearby ranch and working at the local Chevrolet garage. In 1951, Wayne volunteered for the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, California, he ended up stationed at Norman, Oklahoma, where a new base for schooling airmen was being formed. While there, he joined a local roping club and roped calves three nights a week for a dollar a night. After the Korean War ended, the Navy closed the school, and he was transferred to a 5,000-man aircraft carrier, the USS Wasp.

After his enlistment was up, Wayne returned to Sheridan and worked construction for a few years before taking a job as a herdsman for a purebred Hereford ranch at Story, Wyoming. Soon after, he leased a small ranch on his own and later he was offered a job at a large ranch in Decker, Montana where he went on to be foreman.

In 1956, Wayne accepted a job in Gillette, Wyoming with W.J. Brown and Son (LO Cattle Company) and stayed with them for more than 20 years as their foreman. In 1960, the Gillette ranch was sold, and the entire operation moved to Sand Springs, Montana, where it remains in the Brown family to this day. At one point, while Wayne was foreman, the ranch was running over 12,000 head of cattle on 300,000 acres. He had 125 water wells to maintain and calved over 500 head of two-year old heifers every spring.

He is no stranger to rodeo management, serving as the state director for the Montana High School Rodeo Association 1971-1972.

He has been successful roping calves and team roping in the rodeo arena throughout his life. Wayne made the Old Timers National Finals three separate times in both events where he finished in the top 15 in the nation. He was a major influence on many young ropers.

In 1978, Wayne left the LO Cattle Company and went to work for the former Attorney General of Alaska, running two ranches at Broadus and Roundup, Montana. After a couple of years, the owner sold the ranches and Wayne was hired by John Scott to be foreman on his Powder River holdings which included four ranches, running 6,000 head of cattle.

“Dad is immensely proud of running these ranches with large crews. He would never ask anyone to do anything he would not do himself,” John Morford shared. “The men really liked working for him.”

Morford has always been a good horseman—in most of these places he managed, he owned his own horses. “He always said that a cowboy was lucky if he owned one good horse. Dad was especially blessed to have three great ones and they were not for sale at any price.”

Wayne was always hard-working and honest. “He was never afraid to tell you something you didn’t want to hear,” said John. I remember growing up at the Brown Ranch in Sand Springs and he was respected by everyone. He was a good 4-H leader and no matter where he lived, he had a good relationship with everyone. He was always there to help with whatever needed to be done.

“He still gives me a lot of counsel whether I want it or not,” John lightheartedly noted.

Although it may be considered cliché to say that there are fewer and fewer cowboys these days, those who have known Wayne absolutely agree—he certainly has been and remains a real cowboy.