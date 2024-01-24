Ways and Means approves tax bill with child tax credit 

The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday approved a tax bill that benefits agriculture and also includes a child tax credit that anti-hunger advocates have praised.

The approval was bipartisan. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has agreed with Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., on the bill.

The White House has also come out in favor of the bill, CNBC reported.

“It’s going to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and support construction of hundreds of thousands of affordable rental housing units,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “It is a welcome step forward and we believe Congress should pass it.”

The National Pork Producers Council said in its weekly Capital Update newsletter that the bill “increases the refundable amount of the child tax credit, changes write-offs for research and development to allow for immediate expensing and restores interest deductions.”

“It includes a provision to allow 100% bonus depreciation for certain assets — including qualified property with as long as a 20-year recovery period — placed into service between Sept. 27, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2026, and extends the depreciation deduction for qualified property with longer recovery periods placed into service between Sept. 27, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2027.”

Additionally, the tax measure increases the amount that can be expensed for the 2024 tax year under the Section 179 deduction to $1.29 million, up from $1 million, for qualifying depreciable business assets. The phaseout threshold for this deduction would also increase from $2.5 million to $3.22 million. (For tax year 2023 there are no changes, the deduction was and remains $1.16 million phasing out on purchases over $2.89 million.) Both the deduction amount and the phaseout would be indexed for inflation.”NPPC said it “is analyzing the Wyden-Smith tax relief bill, including the long-term implications of various phaseout dates, but generally supports efforts to ease taxes on farmers. Allowing farmers to deduct more of their expenses against income can help with cash flow issues, particularly because many farmers have significant funds tied up in farm equipment.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. on Friday, endorsed the tax package.

“I am proud to support the framework for the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act which will provide much-needed relief for Kansas families, farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses who are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing inflation and crippling interest rates,” Marshall said in a news release.”

At a time when the American dream seems out of reach, this tax policy provides much-needed relief to hardworking families and business owners.”

Marshall said, “The Family First legislation enhances the child tax credit, which, in return, will allow more working families to pay for childcare and education expenses by adding in inflation adjustments and increasing the refundable portion of the tax credit. This assistance as outlined in the framework also enforces strong work requirements to help struggling families receive a hand-up, not a hand-out.”

