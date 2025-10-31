Ways and Means chair asks administration to rethink Argentine beef imports

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., this week joined Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and other Republican members of the committee in writing to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer expressing concern over a recently announced plan to expand imports of Argentine beef into the United States.

“While we share the administration’s goal of lowering costs for consumers, we are concerned that granting additional market access to Argentina — already one of our largest beef suppliers — will undermine American cattle producers, weaken our position in ongoing trade negotiations, and reintroduce avoidable animal-health risks,” the lawmakers wrote.

–The Hagstrom Report