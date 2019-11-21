WCRA Announces youth division

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) today announced the unveiling of the WCRA Division Y (DY), a youth division designed to give youth the most exclusive opportunity to qualify and compete in a one-day $1,000,000 major rodeo.

DY will feature athletes ages 13 and up from around the globe competing for their spot on the WCRA DY Leaderboard (age limit is determined by sanctioning bodies where DY athletes earn points). The top 24 athletes in each discipline as of April 12, 2020 on the DY Leaderboard will advance to the May 14-15 Youth Stampede At The E event in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the legendary Lazy E Arena.

The May 14-15 Youth Stampede at the E will host competitors in each of the six disciplines; girl’s breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, and barrel racing, — each athlete competing for their piece of the $50,000 purse. The event format will be two rounds and an average. Athletes will not be required to pay an entry fee.

The average champions from each discipline from the youth event will advance to the WCRA $1 Million Stampede At The E on May 16. The one-day $1 million major rodeo will give one youth in each discipline the opportunity to run at more than $111,000, with the winners walking away with at least $50,000 each.

“Based on feedback throughout the rodeo industry, we have made the decision to add a youth division to give the youth a chance to earn big payouts on a large stage,” said WCRA President, Bobby Mote. “While we realize the need for growth in rough stock, our first event will only feature the six major timed event disciplines. Rough stock disciplines will be added in a future segment.”

WCRA also announced their first youth alliance- The National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA). The NHSRA is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to the development of sportsmanship, horsemanship and character in the youth of our country through the sport of rodeo. The NHSRA membership consists of over 11,500 members from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico. The NHSRA also supports athletes dreams by annually awarding more than $550,000.00 in scholarships at the national level, and $1.8 million in scholarship cumulatively on the international level.

“NHSRA is always looking for ways to provide our members with opportunity to grow in and out of the arena, while striving to build a strong foundation for our members,” said NHSRA Executive Director, James Higginbotham. “While there are roughly 1,800 NHSRA sanctioned rodeos throughout the year, WCRA will give our members a chance to compete, if they choose, on an additional platform.”

Youth competitors can begin earning points through nominating their efforts beginning December 2, 2019 and concluding April 12, 2020. Athletes will be given the opportunity to nominate for $25 and earn points or the youth division. Nominating DY and the open division will not be permitted. Athletes who are under 18 years of age must chose to compete in the open VRQ division or the youth divison.

“What better way to launch our youth initiative than with the largest youth rodeo association in the world,” said Mote. “We could not be more proud to join forces with the NHSRA to take youth rodeo to new heights. You can’t be all for rodeo- if you’re not developing the next generation of the sport.”

For More information on WCRA DY click here.

Since launching in May of 2018, the WCRA and its partners have awarded more than $5,600,000 in new money to rodeo athletes. All rodeo athletes interested in learning more about the WCRA or the VRQ should be directed to wcrarodeo.com. All athletes looking to register, please visit here. F

