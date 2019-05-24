WCRA concludes May semi-finals and pays out more than $500,000

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA— More than $500,000 was paid out to rodeo athletes today as the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) concluded their $500,000 semi-finals rounds in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the Lazy E Arena. The five-day event paid out more than $500,000 to cowboys and cowgirls from around the globe and out of more than 500 athletes, 76 athletes from the semi-finals advanced to the Title Town Stampede, a one-day $1 Million Major Rodeo June 1 at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

During the semi-finals, eight athletes in each discipline (minus bulls) with the highest scores or fastest times along with the winners of the Days of ‘47 rodeo advanced to the Title Town Stampede. The one-night, $1 million rodeo will be held in conjunction with the Professional Bulls Riders (PBR) May 31-June 2 Unleash The Beast event, creating a full weekend of western lifestyle sports in one of the world’s largest mainstream markets.

May 19, Ivy Conrado walked away with a $7,000 paycheck after running the best overall time with a 16.176 while Louisiana Cowboy Tristan Martin earned the number one spot in the steer wrestling and a $7,000 payday after finishing with a 4.30 time. The team roping duo Aaron Tsinigine and Logan Medlin cleared $7,000 after a 5.27 catch, good for the best overall time in the discipline. Makayla Boisjoli moved to the number one spot in breakaway roping with a 2.35 time earning $7,000 in the final round. Tanner Green closed out the timed event after winning $7,000 in the tie-down roping with a 7.31 time.

During the rough stock, Garrett Shadbold received an 88-point score in the bareback and netted $7,000 in earnings during the performance as Brody Cress had an 86-point ride in saddle bronc and $7,000 payout. Jesse Petri, the only to ride in his section, will go to Green Bay with the after scoring 87.25 in bull riding, making it a $17,500 pay day.

–WCRA