WCRA pays out $137,500+ Lewis Field Bulls and Broncs

SALT LAKE CITY— More than $137,500 was paid out to roughstock athletes Saturday night as the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) concluded its roughstock semi-finals at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. The two-performance event hosted 74 cowboys from around the globe and advanced athletes to the Royal City Roundup, a one-day, $1 Million Major Rodeo, which will be held February 28 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bareback rider Pascal Isabelle earned the number one spot in his pool after earning 84.0 points while fellow Canadian Ty Taypotat earned the highest marked ride in his respected pool with 85.0 points. Orin Larsen notched the highest score of the day with 87.0 points while Garrett Shadbolt scored 84.5 points.

Australia native Cody Angland locked in the top spot in his saddle bronc pool with 83.5 points as Nat Stratton earned 77.0 points on top of Rotten Ralph. Dalton will be packing his bags for Kansas City after scoring 81.5 points in his pool. The biggest score in the saddle bronc came from South Dakota’s Shorty Garrett after he covered Dark Secret and earned 83.0 points.

The one-day event concluded with bull riding, as the bulls were winning the battle. Josh Frost found himself being the only cowboy to cover his bull in his pool when he notched an 85.5-point ride on Margie’s Tubby. Colten Fritzlan was one of two to get a score in the final pool with 86.5 points.

All results and payouts from the semi-finals round can be found here, while photos of each pool winner final round winner can be downloaded here.

On Saturday, February 29, fans will be able to tune into the Royal City Roundup on a CBS Network broadcast at 12:30 p.m. ET.

–WCRA