WCRA to bring half million dollar rodeo to Lazy E

Over 600 of the world's top athletes to compete in 5 day event

AUSTIN, TEXAS- World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) is excited to announce that the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, OK will play host to WCRA's five-day $500,000 Semi-Finals November 14-18. The five-day event will feature over 600 of the world's top rodeo athletes going head-to-head for over a $500,000 purse and their chance to qualify for WCRA's $1 Million Major Rodeo (Windy City Roundup) in January at All State Arena in Chicago.

The three main events will begin on Saturday, Nov. 17 with two progressive rounds (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) followed by the final round on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

Contestants in eight events—bareback riding, women's breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding—will compete for their piece of the $500,000 purse. Athletes in each discipline—including both headers and heelers in the team roping event—will compete for more than $55,000.

Eight athletes in each discipline with the highest scores or fastest times will advance to Windy City Roundup in January. The one-night, $1 million rodeo will be held in conjunction with the PBR's January 12-13 Elite-Tour event, creating a full weekend of western lifestyle sports in one of the world's largest mainstream markets.

Prior to the progressive and final rounds, WCRA will host a barrel race jackpot on Wednesday, Nov. 14 followed by two days of timed event jackpots and preliminary rounds starting at 8 a.m. daily.

Recommended Stories For You

WCRA will also host a trade show in the main arena, beginning on November 15 starting at 8 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. daily. For more trade show information, please visit lazye.com.

To purchase tickets to the WCRA Semi-Finals, fans can visit Ticketmaster. A full list of events and trade show information is available at http://www.wcrarodeo.com.

–WCRA