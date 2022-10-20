WCRA to bring youth rodeo to Cowtown Coliseum

The WCRA (World Championship Rodeo Alliance) today announced that the 2022 Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo will feature a WCRA Division Youth (DY) Showcase on December 17 at the Cowtown Coliseum at 1 p.m. The top eight Junior DY Athletes (19 and under) in each discipline will qualify for the event and battle it out for a piece of the $55,000 payout.

The event will be one round of competition and is highlighted by $28,600 added money ($2,600 added per discipline) with each event champion taking home a minimum of $2,000. The Showcase will crown champions in each of the 11 Junior disciplines: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping (Heading/Heeling), Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Ladies Pole Bending, Ladies Goat Tying, Ladies Breakaway Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.

Payout Place Payout

1st $2,000

2nd $1,500

3rd $1,000

4th $500

“While the main focus of the DY athletes is qualifying for the $200,000 added money World Championship Junior Rodeo along with the world championships and cash bonuses, this is an additional opportunity for the top eight on the leaderboard as of November 27,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “The points earned, and money won at this exciting event will help propel these young athletes to a world championship title.”

The WCRA Division Youth Showcase is part of an ongoing effort to create more opportunity for youth athletes. According to Mote, the ultimate end goal is to create a DY Showcase at each WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo Event for athletes to earn more money and points leading up to the WCJR.

Athletes can qualify by nominating any age restricted youth rodeo and earning points for the WCRA Junior Leaderboard positions using the VRQ (Virtual Rodeo Qualifier). Athletes have until November 27 at 11:59 p.m. to nominate and earn points. The top eight on the leaderboard in each discipline will qualify for the event. Those who qualify will be required to pay a $300 entry fee (100% payback). Athletes can learn how to nominate and earn points HERE (at https://dy.rodeo/faqs/ )

In addition to the DY Showcase, WCRA will offer DY athletes the opportunity to participate in a media day to be featured as a WCRA Division Youth athlete leading into the 2023 World Championship Junior Rodeo. The media day will include photo and video headshots, sit-down interviews, social media features, and media training.

Fans can watch the event on Ridepass/PlutoTV December 17 at 1 p.m.

WCRA DY is a year-long leaderboard race of rodeo events worldwide culminating at the World Championship Junior Rodeo (WCJR). The 2023 event will have over $200,000 in added money and will take place in Guthrie, OK at the Lazy E Arena the July 25-29, 2023. Athletes can qualify by nominating their rodeo efforts and earning points for the WCRA DY leaderboard positions using the VRQ (Virtual Rodeo Qualifier). Athletes can nominate their rodeo efforts until Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. to nominate and earn points. The top 16 on the leaderboard will qualify for the event with no entry fees.

–WCRA