‘We were not tied to the farm’ – Gerri Eide, Gettysburg Farm Mom

Parenting in such a way that children know they have the freedom to follow their own goals has always been important to Gerri Eide. And it’s a philosophy that she and her husband, Shon implement when it comes to parenting their three children: Hunter, 21, Tanner, 18 and Bobbi, 16. “I feel it is my job to push my kids to think outside the box and try something new. I’m always working to help them discover experiences that will help them be successful and the best versions of themselves,” Gerri explained. It’s a similar philosophy used by her parents, Stella and Eugene Nagel.

“Knowing that we had the freedom to follow our own goals was important for myself and my sister. We knew the farm was our legacy, but we knew we were not tied to the farm,” Gerri said. The farm Gerri references has been in her family since 1907. Gerri and Dawn grew up working alongside their dad, uncles and cousins on the Gettysburg crop and livestock farm. “Today, my cousins and my sister and I are the ones running the operation. Mostly my cousins and my sister – I help out as an extra hand. But when we make big decisions, we meet and make them together.”

After graduating from South Dakota State University, Gerri became an agriculture education teacher. Two-and-a-half years into teaching, she began serving as the Executive Secretary for the South Dakota FFA Association. “I am passionate about educating youth about the opportunities in agriculture, getting them to give their best effort in what they do, and giving them confidence to pursue their dreams,” Gerri said. “Kind of like the saying, if you love someone, set them free. I believe that philosophy applies to agriculture. We do not need to clip our kid’s wings and keep them from experiencing all that’s out there. If we love them, we give them opportunities. If they love agriculture and it was meant to be, they will come back with great passion to succeed.”

While living in Renner and working in Brookings at SDSU, Gerri and Shon started their family. Becoming a mom made her want to return to the family farm. Renner is a three-hour drive from Gettysburg. “Every time we came home to the farm, the kids loved being around the pigs and calves,” Gerri said. “We wanted our kids to grow up not just hearing about agriculture but experiencing it.” In 2006, she and Shon made the decision to return to Gettysburg. Career-wise, this move meant quite a bit of driving for both of them. Shon drives an hour each way to his job working for the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre. And Gerri needed to be in Brookings one day a week as well as facilitating FFA activities throughout the state. “Here I am, I value educating, and I thought, “how can I educate my kids if I am traveling all over educating others?'”

Today, Gerri works as the Executive Director of the FFA Foundation and does leadership and communication training through her personal business, GANE Leadership Consulting. As she reflects today on her children’s connection to their family farm, Gerri knows she and Shon made the right move 18 years ago.

Gerri Eide with her husband, Shon and children (left to right) Bobbi, Hunter and Tanner.

Son Hunter is passionate about livestock. He loved working with the farm’s cattle and showing pigs in 4-H and FFA. A senior at South Dakota State University, even though he isn’t home to do calving checks, he keeps his cell phone connected to the calving barn monitors. Hunter will start medical school this fall and hopes to return to work in the Gettysburg hospital.

Crops and cropping systems have always captivated their son, Tanner. In addition to planting and harvesting the farm’s crops, Tanner developed a business plan for his and his sibling’s pumpkin patch. Taking advantage of the fact that the family’s home sits on Highway 212, for years the Eide siblings have raised and sold pumpkins out of a trailer along the side of the road. To this day, the Eide Acre pickle jar that holds the cash operates on the honor system.

Daughter Bobbi loves raising and showing pigs. She leads the Gettysburg FFA Pig Project. This is a program developed to give fourth through eighth graders living in town an opportunity to raise and show a pig. Bobbi provides swine and showmanship education to participants. And she brings them with her to help with the twice-a-day pig chores. “The connection to the farm has made them very well-rounded individuals,” Gerri said. “They are confident because they have learned to deal with struggles and understand that everything will not always go their way. They understand where their food comes from, and they know how to wade through information they hear in public and advocate for the truth.”