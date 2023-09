Weaver Quarter Horses 28th Annual Production Sale

Date: Sept. 16, 2023

Location: Great Falls, MT

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

2 Yearling Colts-$13,000

4 Broodmares-$6,375

76 Weanling Colts-$7,460

TOPS:

Lot 52, Weavers Pretty One, 5/7/23 Red Roan Filly by One Gun At A Time x Merada Ima Boon to Walter Sullivan, San Francisco, CA at $24,000.

Lot 50, Weavers Boon Time, 5/9/23 Bay Roan Stallion by One Gun At A Time x Perkster to Box O Quarter Horses, NE, for $18,000.

Lot 45, Weavers Mr Busy, 5/23/23 Buckskin Stallion by Genuinely Busy; to Larry and Marilyn Hudak, Jenner, AB, CAN, $16,500.

Lot 1, Weavers This Show Girl, 5/2/23 Red Roan Filly by Smart Topaz x Ima Bit Of Heaven to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, IN, for $16,000.

Lot 79, Weavers Bet He’s Cash, 7/3/22 Blue Roan Stallion by Bet Hesa Echo Cat x Dox Smart Traveler to Bill Fenner, Babb, MT for $16,000.

Lot 51, Weavers Peppy Time, 5/3/23 Blue Roan Filly by One Gun At A Time x Gems and Starlight to Gwinnup Crazy K Ranch, Connersville, IN at $15,000.

