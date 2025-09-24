Weaver Quarter Horses

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: September 20, 2025

Location: Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

5 Brood Mares averaged $7,800

2 Yearlings averaged $13,000

41 Stud Colts averaged $6,287

32 Fillies averaged $7,187

Comments:

It was a warm and sunny in Great Falls, Montana on September 20, 2025, and it made for a big crowd to come to the Weavers Quarter Horse Sale. The colts sold great, going all over the United States and even sending some to Germany. The genetic power the Weavers have strived so hard to form showed through their outstanding colts. They have done a really nice job in making a horse that will fit anyone at any discipline. Congratulations on a fantastic sale!

Top Sellers:

Lot 2, 2025 filly, Weavers Pretty Royal sold to Walter Sullivan, Napa, CA for $28,000; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Pretty Tuf

Lot 44, 2025 stallion, Weavers BetWith Cash sold to Terry & Pam Rigby, Fairview, UT for $19,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Call Me Cash

Lot 80, Yearling Stallion, Weavers Future Bet sold to Michael Cole, Beverly, KS for $18,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Future Topaz

Lot 18, 2025 stallion, Weavers Bandito Gold sold to Ayden Redmon, Sanders, KY for $17,000; Sire: Genuinely Busy; Dam: Weavers Call Me

Lot 45, 2025 stallion, Weavers Boon N Cat sold to Sun J Livestock, Ashwood, OR for $16,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Laura Boon

Lot 1, Filly, Weavers Broke Time sold to Yoders Quarter Horses, Montezuma, GA for $15,500; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Boon N Broke

Weaver family. cd6536fa83f2-Weaver_Family_2025

Top selling stud colt Weavers BetWith Cash 413b6eeb4c3a-Top_Selling_Stud_Colt_2025

Top selling filly, Weavers Broke Time. 307b33ca26a2-Top_Selling_Filly_2025