Weaver Quarter Horses
TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean
Date of Sale: September 20, 2025
Location: Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, MT
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
5 Brood Mares averaged $7,800
2 Yearlings averaged $13,000
41 Stud Colts averaged $6,287
32 Fillies averaged $7,187
Comments:
It was a warm and sunny in Great Falls, Montana on September 20, 2025, and it made for a big crowd to come to the Weavers Quarter Horse Sale. The colts sold great, going all over the United States and even sending some to Germany. The genetic power the Weavers have strived so hard to form showed through their outstanding colts. They have done a really nice job in making a horse that will fit anyone at any discipline. Congratulations on a fantastic sale!
Top Sellers:
Lot 2, 2025 filly, Weavers Pretty Royal sold to Walter Sullivan, Napa, CA for $28,000; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Pretty Tuf
Lot 44, 2025 stallion, Weavers BetWith Cash sold to Terry & Pam Rigby, Fairview, UT for $19,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Call Me Cash
Lot 80, Yearling Stallion, Weavers Future Bet sold to Michael Cole, Beverly, KS for $18,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Future Topaz
Lot 18, 2025 stallion, Weavers Bandito Gold sold to Ayden Redmon, Sanders, KY for $17,000; Sire: Genuinely Busy; Dam: Weavers Call Me
Lot 45, 2025 stallion, Weavers Boon N Cat sold to Sun J Livestock, Ashwood, OR for $16,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Laura Boon
Lot 1, Filly, Weavers Broke Time sold to Yoders Quarter Horses, Montezuma, GA for $15,500; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Boon N Broke