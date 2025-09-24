YOUR AD HERE »

Weaver Quarter Horses

News |

Share this story

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean

Date of Sale: September 20, 2025

Location: Montana Expo Park, Great Falls, MT

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:
5 Brood Mares averaged $7,800
2 Yearlings averaged $13,000
41 Stud Colts averaged $6,287
32 Fillies averaged $7,187

Comments:
It was a warm and sunny in Great Falls, Montana on September 20, 2025, and it made for a big crowd to come to the Weavers Quarter Horse Sale. The colts sold great, going all over the United States and even sending some to Germany. The genetic power the Weavers have strived so hard to form showed through their outstanding colts. They have done a really nice job in making a horse that will fit anyone at any discipline. Congratulations on a fantastic sale!

Top Sellers:
Lot 2, 2025 filly, Weavers Pretty Royal sold to Walter Sullivan, Napa, CA for $28,000; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Pretty Tuf

Lot 44, 2025 stallion, Weavers BetWith Cash sold to Terry & Pam Rigby, Fairview, UT for $19,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Call Me Cash

Lot 80, Yearling Stallion, Weavers Future Bet sold to Michael Cole, Beverly, KS for $18,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Future Topaz

Lot 18, 2025 stallion, Weavers Bandito Gold sold to Ayden Redmon, Sanders, KY for $17,000; Sire: Genuinely Busy; Dam: Weavers Call Me

Lot 45, 2025 stallion, Weavers Boon N Cat sold to Sun J Livestock, Ashwood, OR for $16,000; Sire: Bet Hesa Echo Cat; Dam: Weavers Laura Boon

Lot 1, Filly, Weavers Broke Time sold to Yoders Quarter Horses, Montezuma, GA for $15,500; Sire: One Gun At A Time; Dam: Weavers Boon N Broke

Weaver family.
cd6536fa83f2-Weaver_Family_2025
Top selling stud colt Weavers BetWith Cash
413b6eeb4c3a-Top_Selling_Stud_Colt_2025
Top selling filly, Weavers Broke Time.
307b33ca26a2-Top_Selling_Filly_2025
Top selling Yearling Stud Colt Weavers Future Bet
99904d8f2475-Top_Selling_Yearling_2025
Share this story
News
See more