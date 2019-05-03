Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 25, 2019

Location: Weber Satellite Ranch, Lake Andes, SD

Auctioneer: Brad Veurink, Dan Clark

Averages:

38 Reg. yrlg Charolais Bulls – $3,086

21 Reg. Red Angus Bulls – $2,788

6 Commercial Red Angus Heifer Pairs – $1,900

34 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,660

13 Open Charolais Heifers – $1,270

5 Red Angus and Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,900

The Weber family hosted a good crowd for their annual Charolais and Red Angus bull sale. The cattle were sold by video, while being penned outside. Many repeat buyers were on hand. This is a family operation between Dean and Karen Weber and their sons, Jason, Tim, and Todd. Cattle sold into seven states. Some of the crowd came for the good females.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 1: $7,000 to Robert Ziebart, Plankinton, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 374P x WCR War Creek 206 TW P

Lot 6: $6,000 to Greg Vanderpol, Gregory, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 374P x M6 Rock Star 306 P ET

Lot 3: $5,750 to Greg Vanderpol, Gregory, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 374P x LT Viewpoint 0254P

Lot 37: $5,250 to Dallas Knobloch, Hills, Minnesota – WC Monumental 5524 P x JS Sir Tradition 2214 PLD

Lot 2: $5,000 to Brian Van Genderen, Harrison, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 374P x WCF Mr Ideal 817 ET

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 100: $5,500 to Jeremy Reisdorfer, Magnolia, Minnesota – Weber Mr War Wagon 81 (Red U-2 Entourage 282B x LSF Rab Performance 2772Z)

Lot 113: $4,750 to Mitch Erdle, Hebron, North Dakota – Weber Mr Rio Bravo 88 ET ( Silveiras Mission Nexus 1378 x TC Hamley 31U)

Lot 114: $4,500 to Lyle Burma, Iroquois, South Dakota – Weber Mr Chisum 89 ET (Silveiras Mission Nexus 1378 x TC Hamley 31U)

Top Selling Charolais Heifer:

Lot 95: $1,600 to Dean Weber, Wagner, South Dakota – DCR Mr Casanova x WCR Sir Kingsbury 374 P

Top Selling Red Angus Heifer:

Lot 142: $2,000 to David Skoglund, Salem, South Dakota – W/C Lock N Load 4931D x Weber Mr Major League 58