Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 18, 2024

Location: Weber Satellite Ranch, Lake Andes, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 19 registered yearling Charolais bulls averaged $6908

8 Reg. two-yr-old Charolais Bulls avg. $ 5438

24 Reg. yrlg Red Angus Bulls avg. $ 4479

6 Reg. two-yr-old Red Angus Bulls avg. $ 4208

3 Sim Angus Bulls avg. $ 3917

3 Buckskin Bulls avg. $ 3500

11 Open Charolais Heifers avg. $ 2864

1 Open Sim Angus Heifer $ 2600

6 Open Red Angus Heifers avg. $ 2417

8 Commercial Pairs avg. $ 3225

15 Commercial Bred Red Angus Heifers avg. $ 3013

The Weber Ranch hosted, perhaps, their biggest crowd for their best ever production sale. This was a big, stout set of Charolais and Red Angus bulls. Many local neighbors were there, along with breeders from around the country. This sale saw a lot of demand through the bulls, all the way down to the commercial females.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 3: $ 15,500 to Chad Gibson, Georgia– WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x LT Ledger 0332 P

Lot 1: $ 13,000 to Bar S Ranch, Paradise, Kansas – DC/CRJ Tank E108 P x WCF Mr T Rock 72

Lot 7: $ 12,500 to Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, Nebraska – JBARW Mr Top Gun 1311 x LT Ledger 0332 P

Top Selling Red Angus Bull:

Lot 76: $ 7,500 to Lyle Burma, Iroquois, South Dakota – JBARW Mr Advantage 1522 x 5L Advantage 232-406C

Top Selling Charolais Heifer:

Lot 55: $ 4,500 to Stephanie Jaeger, Tryon, Nebraska – WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x WR Wrangler W601

Paul Juhnke, Parkston, South Dakota, bought the Lot 69 bull, a son of WFL Merlin 018A. Weber-Juhnke