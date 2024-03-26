Weber Charolais & Red Angus Farm Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: March 18, 2024
Location: Weber Satellite Ranch, Lake Andes, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages: 19 registered yearling Charolais bulls averaged $6908
8 Reg. two-yr-old Charolais Bulls avg. $ 5438
24 Reg. yrlg Red Angus Bulls avg. $ 4479
6 Reg. two-yr-old Red Angus Bulls avg. $ 4208
3 Sim Angus Bulls avg. $ 3917
3 Buckskin Bulls avg. $ 3500
11 Open Charolais Heifers avg. $ 2864
1 Open Sim Angus Heifer $ 2600
6 Open Red Angus Heifers avg. $ 2417
8 Commercial Pairs avg. $ 3225
15 Commercial Bred Red Angus Heifers avg. $ 3013
The Weber Ranch hosted, perhaps, their biggest crowd for their best ever production sale. This was a big, stout set of Charolais and Red Angus bulls. Many local neighbors were there, along with breeders from around the country. This sale saw a lot of demand through the bulls, all the way down to the commercial females.
Top Selling Charolais Bulls:
Lot 3: $ 15,500 to Chad Gibson, Georgia– WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x LT Ledger 0332 P
Lot 1: $ 13,000 to Bar S Ranch, Paradise, Kansas – DC/CRJ Tank E108 P x WCF Mr T Rock 72
Lot 7: $ 12,500 to Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, Nebraska – JBARW Mr Top Gun 1311 x LT Ledger 0332 P
Top Selling Red Angus Bull:
Lot 76: $ 7,500 to Lyle Burma, Iroquois, South Dakota – JBARW Mr Advantage 1522 x 5L Advantage 232-406C
Top Selling Charolais Heifer:
Lot 55: $ 4,500 to Stephanie Jaeger, Tryon, Nebraska – WCF Mr Silver Gun 467 x WR Wrangler W601