Weber Quarter Horses Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody NyeName of Sale: Weber Quarter Horses

Date of Sale: Aug. 24, 2024

Location: At the ranch, Valentine, Neb.

Auctioneers: Randy Steinke and Kyle Elwood

Averages:

Riding Geldings – $16,434

Riding Mares – $20,250.

3 y/o Mares & Geldings -$10,588

2 y/o Mares and Geldings – $8,517.

Yearlings-$5,107.

Weanlings – $3,564.

3 Broodmares – $5,767

It was an outstanding day for Weber and Company to hold their Performance Horse Sale. The weather was hot, but it didn’t hold the buyers back from bidding on high quality horses. There was a large attendance on hand for the preview that started at 9 am, and the seats were full until the last horse sold. Congratulations to the Webers, and their guest consignors for offering a top notch set of horses, and for their successful sale!



Top Riding Gelding

$51,000 – Lot 1, Two Cats C17 (Catsanova Cowboy x MZ Nancy Cat, Tonto Nance) Sold by Weber Quarter Horses LLC to Tom Galloway.



Top Riding Mare

$37,500 – Lot 61, TBR Miss Kitty (Tee Baron Red x HB Pretty Pepoleo, Handy Blue Tiger) Sold by Charles and Rebecca Petersen to Jay Mattson of Sturgis, SD.



Top 3 y/o

$16,200 – Lot 60, Shot of Whiskey W21, Bay Gelding (Whiskey W15 x Perty Playgun Polly, Gringo Pistolero) Sold by Wes and Cassie Roberts to Neri Barstow of Springview, NE.



Top 2 y/o

$14,500 – Lot 14, Miss Playgun P22, Bay Mare (Playgun Watcher x CCC Watch Miss Iron, CCC Absolute Iron) Sold by Weber Quarter Horses LLC to Chris Cover of Ashby, NE.



Top Yearling

$10,500 – Lot 29, High Browed Tees C23, Buckskin Mare (Catsanova Cowboy x Tee Dull Dee Dun, Tee Baron Red) Sold by Weber Quarter Horses LLC to Ten Mile Ranch of Vale, OR.



Top Weanling

$6,000 – Lot 46, Dandy Cat C24, Blue Roan Colt (Catsanova Cowboy x NR Blue Angel, Niobrara Rocket) Sold by Weber Quarter Horses LLC to Jordan Settles.



Top Broodmare

$7,700 – Lot 19, Red Driftin Tyree (Driftin Smaug x Oak Creek Tyree, Tyree to Watch) Sold by Weber Quarter Horses LLC to Dan and Jo Dailey of Long Pine, NE.

Rick and Missy Weber introduce and thank their crew.





Rick Weber (Left) and Randy Steinke (Right) provide comments during the morning preview.