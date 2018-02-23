Webinar: Managing cover crops and no-till

The webinar will be Mar 13, 2018 at 2 pm US/Eastern.

What will you learn?

This webinar will focus on how a producer can manage their cover crops and no-till systems to reduce pest problems, e.g. voles and slugs. This webinar is the second in a series to help producers and conservationists determine what can be done to manage the habitat of potential pest. Timing of cover crop termination, use of "rotary hoes", and other simple tips that can help discourage pest like voles, slugs and army worms will be covered. Learn more…

Presenter(s):

James Hoorman, USDA NRCS, SHD, Regional Soil Health Specialist, Findley, OH

Session Details:

Mar 13, 2018, 2 pm US/Eastern, Duration: 1 hour.

–USDA NRCS